Orioles Lose Westburg Through May: How This Elbow Injury Impacts Opening Day (2026)

The Baltimore Orioles' infield is facing a significant challenge as the new season approaches. A key player is out of the game, leaving a gaping hole in the team's lineup.

Orioles' third baseman Jordan Westburg is dealing with a serious elbow injury, a partial ligament tear, which will keep him off the field until at least May. This news comes as a significant blow to the team, especially considering Westburg's impressive performance last season. In 85 games, he managed to hit .265 with 17 home runs and 41 RBIs, despite missing time due to a hamstring strain and an ankle sprain.

But here's where it gets even more challenging: Westburg was already set to miss spring training due to an earlier injury to his right oblique. And now, with this new elbow issue, the team is facing a prolonged absence from a player who has proven his worth.

The Orioles' GM, Mike Elias, announced that Westburg is undergoing treatment with a platelet injection, aiming to heal the ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow. However, the road to recovery seems lengthy, and the team will have to devise a strategy to fill the void left by Westburg.

And this is not the only injury concern for the Orioles. Second baseman Jackson Holliday is also on the mend from a broken hamate bone in his right hand. Although he is expected to return by mid-April, the team will have to navigate the early season without two of their starting infielders.

This situation raises questions about the team's depth and their ability to adapt to these unforeseen circumstances. Will the Orioles be able to find suitable replacements? Or will they struggle to fill the shoes of these key players? The coming months will be a true test of the team's resilience and strategic planning.

What do you think? Are the Orioles equipped to handle these injuries, or could this be a season-defining setback? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below!