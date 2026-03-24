Orioles Health Crisis: Unraveling the 2025 Injury Saga and Hopes for 2026 (2026)

Tuesday Bird Droppings: Hoping for a Healthier Orioles Team in 2026

Good morning, Camden Chatters. It's a quiet day in the MLB, with the Cardinals signing former Oriole Bruce Zimmermann to a minor league deal, but that's not the only story worth noting.

As we approach spring training, the Orioles' focus is on improving their chances of success in 2026. One key area of improvement is their health. Last year, the Orioles faced a litany of injuries, with at least three players on the IL every month and seven in July alone. A total of 29 players went on the injured list at least once, with some players, like Gunnar Henderson, Félix Bautista, and Adley Rutschman, suffering multiple setbacks.

The injuries were so prevalent that the Orioles rarely had their best roster on the field simultaneously. Only two position players, Henderson and Jackson Holliday, played at least 100 games, with Colton Cowser playing 92 games, an impressive feat given his limited availability.

The Orioles' new athletic trainer, Scott Barringer, and his staff have a challenging task ahead of them, ensuring the team stays healthy. While some new personnel, like first baseman Pete Alonso and left fielder Taylor Ward, bring durability, the team's overall health remains a concern.

The Orioles' 2026 renaissance is possible, but it starts with better health. The team's ability to stay on the field will be crucial to their success.

In other news, the Orioles are unveiling a Tupac bobblehead, a long-awaited tribute to Adam Jones' walk-up music, "California Love." Additionally, Jake Rill provides an analysis of the winter's developments for the Orioles' competitors, praising their offseason moves but remaining cautious about their division chances.

Orioles birthdays and history are also celebrated, including the election of Frank Robinson to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982, despite receiving only 89.2% of the vote. The team's transactions on this date in history include signing Kevin Millar and Koji Uehara, as well as trading James McCann and reacquiring Andrew Kittredge.