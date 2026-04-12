Orioles 2nd Base Options with Holliday on IL: Who Steps Up? | MLB News & Analysis (2026)

The Orioles' Second Base Dilemma: Who Steps Up?

In the world of baseball, injuries can be a game-changer, and the Baltimore Orioles are facing a challenging situation at second base. With Jackson Holliday starting the season on the injured list, the team is left with a void to fill, and the options are intriguing.

Sarasota, Florida, has become the stage for this unexpected drama. Orioles president of baseball operations, Mike Elias, has a tough task ahead as he navigates the team's response to this setback. Fans are holding their breath, wondering who will step up to the plate.

But here's where it gets controversial... the team has a few internal candidates, but they're also considering external options. Will they stick with their own or bring in a new face? Let's dive into the potential solutions.

Jordan Westburg: The Versatile Veteran

Westburg, the projected starting third baseman, has prior experience at second base. With his injury healing, he could slide over to second, creating a spot for Coby Mayo at third. This move showcases Westburg's versatility and could be a solid temporary solution.

Blaze Alexander: The Utility Player

Alexander, acquired in a trade with the D-backs, is a utility player with experience at multiple positions. He could be the perfect fit at second base, especially if the team decides to keep Westburg at third. His ability to play various positions might also see him move around the diamond, maximizing his value.

Jeremiah Jackson: Battling for a Bench Spot

With Holliday's injury, Jackson's chances of making the Opening Day roster have improved. His bat is his strongest asset, but he'll need to prove his defensive versatility this spring. Can he secure a bench spot and contribute at multiple positions?

Weston Wilson: The Dark Horse

Wilson, a non-roster invitee, has shown offensive potential and has experience at second base. While his path to the roster is dependent on further injuries, he could be a valuable depth option for the Orioles.

An External Option: The Wild Card

Elias hasn't ruled out bringing in an external player to add further depth. This could be a free agent or a trade acquisition. Will the Orioles go down this route, or will they trust their internal candidates? This decision could spark some heated debates among fans.

So, who do you think should step up for the Orioles? Should they stick with their own or bring in fresh talent? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! The team needs your support and insights during this crucial time.