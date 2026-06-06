Orioles 1B/DH Puzzle: Mountcastle, Mayo, Alonso & The Spring Timeline (2026)

The Baltimore Orioles have a conundrum on their hands, and it's a fascinating one for fans and analysts alike. How do you fit all these talented pieces together?

The arrival of Pete Alonso, the Polar Bear, is a significant upgrade to the team's batting lineup, but it creates a positional puzzle. With Alonso locked in at first base, the Orioles now have a surplus of players who could fit the first baseman or designated hitter role. And this is where it gets intriguing...

Ryan Mountcastle and Coby Mayo, both young and promising, are already on the roster. Add to that Samuel Basallo and Adley Rutschman, who are seen as franchise cornerstones. That's four players, and then you have Alonso, who was signed specifically for his prowess at first base. Five players, all vying for similar positions.

The Orioles' front office, led by GM Mike Elias, has been cryptic about their plans. They claim that having too many good bats isn't an issue, but this surplus creates a logjam. Even with injuries to infielders Jackson Holliday and Jordan Westburg, the Opening Day roster would still have an abundance of 1B/DH options.

One might expect a trade to alleviate this situation, but it hasn't happened yet. Some speculate that the Orioles aimed for a top-tier starter like Framber Valdez in exchange for Mountcastle and others, but settled for Chris Bassitt. This leaves fans wondering: Is a trade still on the horizon?

The Orioles' strategy seems to be a waiting game, perhaps hoping for a breakout performance or an unfortunate injury to simplify the decision. But for now, it's a complex scenario that demands attention.

So, Camden Chat community, what's your take? Is there a trade in the works that we're not privy to? Or will the Orioles find a way to make this abundance of talent work in their favor? Share your thoughts and theories in the comments below!