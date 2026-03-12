Orillia's Katrina Ells-Benoit: Impact Over Crown at the 2026 Regional Canada Pageants (2026)

An Orillia resident is set to take the stage this August in Toronto, ready to represent her hometown in the 2026 Regional Canada Pageants. Katrina (Kat) Ells-Benoit, a passionate community advocate and founder of the Reclaim Her initiative, is set to compete at the prestigious event this summer. Unlike traditional competitions that focus primarily on appearance, Regional Canada celebrates women for their personal character, community involvement, leadership and authenticity. For Ells-Benoit, the journey is about much more than a crown — it’s about creating impact. Her platform, Reclaim Her, is centered on supporting women through postnatal experiences and breaking the silence surrounding postpartum challenges. Through open conversations, community outreach and creative initiatives like her postnatal motivational colouring books, Ells-Benoit encourages mothers to reclaim their identity, confidence and voice after childbirth. Over the past year, she has led several donation drives in Orillia, including collections supporting the Orillia Pregnancy Resource Centre. Community members have rallied behind her efforts, contributing essential items for mothers and babies and demonstrating the heart and generosity that Orillia is known for. In addition to her local initiatives, Ells-Benoit has also raised funds for SickKids Foundation, extending her impact beyond city borders to support children and families facing medical challenges. Her commitment to service reflects her belief that empowerment must be paired with action. "Regional Canada has given me a sisterhood I didn’t know I needed," Ells-Benoit says. "It has provided me with the confidence to be the woman I want to be, to chase my goals boldly, and to show up better every single day." She credits that "sisterhood" for fostering an environment where women uplift one another, celebrate growth and embrace authenticity. Through workshops, mentorship and community service initiatives, the organization encourages participants to step fully into their leadership potential. As she prepares to take the stage in Toronto this August, Ells-Benoit says she is proud to represent Orillia — not just as a contestant, but as a woman committed to service, empowerment and meaningful change. "I’m carrying Orillia with me," she says. "This community has supported my vision, my donation drives, and my heart for women and families. I hope to make them proud." The 2026 Regional Canada Pageants promise to highlight inspiring women from across the country — and Orillia will be well represented by a woman "determined to reclaim her voice and help others do the same." For more information about the pageant organization, visit RegionalCanadaPageant.ca (http://regionalcanadapageant.ca/). Ells-Benoit shares updates on Facebook under Kat Ells and on Instagram at @ms.kkaatt (http://ms.kkaatt/). Supporters can also follow her initiative Reclaim_her on both Facebook and Instagram to stay connected to her advocacy work, donation drives and empowerment projects.
Orillia's Katrina Ells-Benoit: Impact Over Crown at the 2026 Regional Canada Pageants (2026)
