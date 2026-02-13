Oregon's Extreme Cold: HOEC Peak Alert and Energy Saving Tips (2026)

Howell Oregon Electric Issues a Peak Alert: Prepare for Higher Energy Costs

Are you ready for a chilly surprise?

See Also
Pearl River Water Tower Incident: Man Charged, Boil Advisory in EffectThe Looming Blackout Crisis: How AI Data Centers and Energy Policies Impact Our FutureOil Prices Soar: Iran Protests, Supply Disruptions, and Geopolitical RisksThousands of Austin Energy Customers Affected by Outages

Howell Oregon Electric (HOEC) has issued a peak alert, starting at 5 a.m. on Monday, January 26, 2026, due to the extreme cold weather. This means that energy demand is expected to reach a record level, and we all need to play our part to help manage the situation.

See Also
Power Outage in Old Metairie: Over 5,500 Residents Affected - Full Update

Here's the catch: Energy usage during peak times affects the price we pay from our providers for the next fiscal year. So, it's not just about keeping warm; it's about keeping costs down, too.

HOEC is asking all members to do their part by:

  • Alternating the use of major appliances
  • Lowering thermostats a few degrees
  • Unplugging small appliances that are not in use

But here's where it gets controversial... Some might argue that these measures aren't enough, especially in extreme cold weather. What do you think? Are there other ways we can help manage energy demand during peak times? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Your help makes a difference. #HOECPower

Oregon's Extreme Cold: HOEC Peak Alert and Energy Saving Tips (2026)

References

Top Articles
Russia Attacks Ukraine Amid Peace Talks: Latest Developments & Global Reactions
Drew McIntyre Reveals Shocking Backstage Incident: Fan Lunges at Him Over WWE Title!
Spectacular 1,400-Year-Old Zapotec Tomb Unearthed in Mexico!
Latest Posts
Novak Djokovic Reaches 400 Grand Slam Wins Milestone | Australian Open 2026
US Pushes Bolivia to Expel Iranian Spies & Designate IRGC, Hezbollah, Hamas as Terrorists
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Edmund Hettinger DC

Last Updated:

Views: 6068

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (58 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Edmund Hettinger DC

Birthday: 1994-08-17

Address: 2033 Gerhold Pine, Port Jocelyn, VA 12101-5654

Phone: +8524399971620

Job: Central Manufacturing Supervisor

Hobby: Jogging, Metalworking, Tai chi, Shopping, Puzzles, Rock climbing, Crocheting

Introduction: My name is Edmund Hettinger DC, I am a adventurous, colorful, gifted, determined, precious, open, colorful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.