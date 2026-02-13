Oregon's Extreme Cold: HOEC Peak Alert and Energy Saving Tips (2026)

Howell Oregon Electric Issues a Peak Alert: Prepare for Higher Energy Costs

Are you ready for a chilly surprise?

Howell Oregon Electric (HOEC) has issued a peak alert, starting at 5 a.m. on Monday, January 26, 2026, due to the extreme cold weather. This means that energy demand is expected to reach a record level, and we all need to play our part to help manage the situation.

Here's the catch: Energy usage during peak times affects the price we pay from our providers for the next fiscal year. So, it's not just about keeping warm; it's about keeping costs down, too.

HOEC is asking all members to do their part by:

Alternating the use of major appliances

Lowering thermostats a few degrees

Unplugging small appliances that are not in use

But here's where it gets controversial... Some might argue that these measures aren't enough, especially in extreme cold weather.

