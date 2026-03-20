Oregon Medicaid Crisis: Lawmakers Face Tough Choices on Rising Costs (2026)

Oregon lawmakers are grappling with the escalating costs of the state's Medicaid program, which is significantly overspending its budget. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has revealed that the issue stems from higher-than-anticipated payment rates agreed upon with regional health plans managing Medicaid benefits. This change is expected to add a staggering $564 million in costs for 2026 alone. The health plans, known as coordinated care organizations, include Health Share, Trillium, and PacificSource, and they receive fixed monthly payments to manage care for approximately 1.4 million residents enrolled in the Oregon Health Plan. Medicaid is a significant budgetary commitment for Oregon, and lawmakers had planned for payments to these health plans to increase by around 3.4% annually. However, the rates for 2026 have risen by over 10% on average, creating an immediate budget gap and setting up even bigger challenges for 2027. To mitigate the impact, OHA is proposing to scale back a program that provides bonus payments to Medicaid health plans for meeting quality goals. This reduction would save about $210 million, including $63 million from the state's general fund. However, this comes with trade-offs. The cuts would directly affect clinics and primary care practices that serve Medicaid patients, as about 80% of the quality bonus dollars typically flow through to providers. Several lawmakers questioned the wisdom of cutting a program aimed at improving care and reining in long-term costs at a time when Medicaid spending is rising rapidly. Dave Baden, OHA's deputy director for policy, explained that the incentive pool is one of the few budget levers the state can legally pull when base Medicaid costs exceed projections. Despite the bonus cuts, approximately $354 million in additional Medicaid costs remain for 2026. To close this gap, lawmakers would need to approve more state general fund money for Medicaid. The federal government matches most state spending, but only after the state contributes its share. OHA estimates that adding roughly $92 million in state funds would bring in about $262 million in federal matching dollars. Alternatively, legislators could consider cutting non-federally mandated services, slowing program expansions, or making further cuts to incentives, which officials warn could impact access to care or the financial stability of providers. OHA officials emphasize that the financial pressures will persist beyond 2026, as the current rates become the baseline for future negotiations with Medicaid insurers. They also highlight the challenges posed by President Donald Trump's signature tax and spending law, which will require significant funding for new Medicaid eligibility rules and technology upgrades. The state estimates that this law could cost up to $12 billion in lost federal Medicaid funding over the next decade, depending on the number of people who lose coverage. Kristine de Leon, a reporter for The Oregonian/OregonLive, aims to create meaningful dialogue about policies affecting consumer health and the business of healthcare.