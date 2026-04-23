Oregon Ducks Spring Football 2026: 5 Storylines to Watch | Coaching Changes, Player Returns, & More (2026)

Bold claim: Oregon’s spring football practices will reveal who actually shapes the 2026 Ducks, not just who’s on the roster. And this is the part most people miss: the way spring unfolds can redefine a season before it even begins. Here are five storylines to watch as Oregon returns to the field in March and carries momentum into the spring game.

Spring practice is just around the corner. The Ducks will begin with a handful of sessions in March, take a short academic-break hiatus, and then resume in April, with the spring game scheduled for April 25. If you’re wondering how these early workouts set the stage for the year, you’re not alone. Expectations are sky-high for 2026, making the spring period crucial for translating talent into results.

1) The impact of new coordinators on both sides of the ball

With changes in the coaching staff, the usual balance won’t be identical. Stein and Lupoi are out; Mehringer and Hampton are in. These are meaningful shifts, and while the overall identity may not swing dramatically, the charges and philosophies of the new leaders will influence how the team operates. March and April will be about getting to know these two new voices: their approaches, priorities, and how they’ll steer Oregon toward 2026 targets. The players’ assessments of the new regime will be telling.

2) What the Peach Bowl setback means for the current year

Two consecutive standout seasons ended with tough outcomes, and last year’s defeat to Indiana stung especially hard. Bryce Boettcher carried last spring’s emotions as he reflected on that game and his decision to return in 2025. With several top NFL prospects weighing their options for 2026, the message is likely the same: how does that loss shape the 2026 mindset and approach? The spring will reveal how the team processes disappointment and pursues improvement.

3) How the 2026 recruiting class influences the roster

Even with the 2025 class delivering elite talent, freshman impact has evolved. Last year showed Oregon leaning more on true freshmen, some of whom earned starting roles. The 2026 class is highly touted and potentially deeper, especially after some roster depletion via the transfer portal. The key questions: which newcomers will seize opportunities, and how big will their roles be? Spring practice will offer early indications, though full clarity comes in the fall.

4) The value of Evan Stewart’s return

Spring timelines clarified what wasn’t clear in 2025: Evan Stewart’s status for 2026. If he returns to his pre-injury form, he immediately becomes one of the nation’s most explosive weapons. If not, Oregon still has plenty of firepower to offset any drop. The team’s depth is stronger now, with Dakorien Moore and Jeremiah McClellan delivering flashes, and the additions of Gatlin Bair, Jalen Lott, and Iverson Hooks enhancing the lineup. The spring will reveal what kind of impact Stewart can have and how the receivers will complement the newcomers.

5) Can Oregon restore its special-teams prowess

Special teams will face a facelift, as the three most valuable specialists from 2025 have moved on. Oregon added a new punter and long snapper via the portal, and a promising kicker candidate will step into the role. Bailey Ettridge and RJ Todd bring proven track records, while Gage Hurych is tasked with proving he’s ready for game-day pressure. The main question is consistency: can these new specialists deliver the reliability teams rely on in crucial moments? The spring game and practices will begin to sketch that picture.

In sum, the 2026 Ducks’ spring storyline balance will hinge on how the new coordinators shape play, how last year’s postseason results frame the season, how the 2026 class integrates, the return trajectory of key playmakers, and the seamless retooling of special teams. If you had to pick one focal point, which area do you expect to have the biggest early impact in spring practices—and why?