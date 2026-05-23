Imagine a bustling fishing village nestled beneath the roar of airplanes, its existence hanging by a thread amidst rapid urbanization. This is the story of Gaoqi Village, a hidden gem on Xiamen Island, China, that has defied the odds to preserve its heritage. But here's where it gets fascinating: while most villages in its position would have been demolished, Gaoqi Village survived due to its proximity to an airport's flight path, which imposed strict height restrictions on surrounding structures. Now, with a population of over 20,000, the village faces a new challenge: a dire lack of public facilities. Enter the Orange Fence project by TAG architects, a bold initiative to transform the abandoned Lins-Courtyard into a vibrant community service center. This isn't just a renovation—it's a lifeline for residents, blending tradition with modernity. And this is the part most people miss: the project isn't just about bricks and mortar; it's a testament to how architecture can breathe new life into forgotten spaces while honoring their history. Designed by lead architects Yanze Wang and Guanzhong Wu, the 16 m² intervention is slated for completion in 2025, marking a pivotal moment for Gaoqi Village. But here’s a thought-provoking question: as we celebrate this preservation, are we doing enough to protect other communities facing similar threats? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s spark a conversation about the future of urban heritage.
Orange Fence by TAG: Revitalizing Gaoqi Village’s Lins-Courtyard in Xiamen (2026)
References
Top Articles
Kris Aquino's Health Update: Thanks to Dingdong Dantes for New Medical Team
Breakfast Club Funding: School's Struggles and Government's Offer
Mark Lee's Post-SM Entertainment Life: A New Chapter Unveiled at Coachella
Latest Posts
Alex Wilkins Commits to Kentucky Wildcats! March Madness Star Joins Mark Pope's Squad
Arsenal's Premier League Title Challenge: Previewing the Man City Clash
Recommended Articles
- What are the 5 biggest bank in the world?
- Can you get a fixed mortgage rate?
- Oregon State Coaches Reveal Their Dream Athletic Director
- Jimmy Kimmel's Sister-in-Law's Bakery Scandal: LA Residents React
- Planta Restaurant Chain Closes ALL Toronto Locations! What Happened?
- Google Wallet Redesign 2026: New Features & Google Pay Updates Explained!
- UFC Releases Top-Ranked Fighter After Nearly 10-Year Career
- Bihar's IPL Dream: Will the State Get Its Own Cricket Team?
- US Consumer Sentiment Hits All-Time Low: High Gas Prices, Cost of Living Crisis Explained
- US Consumer Sentiment Hits All-Time Low as Gas Prices Surge
- Global Collaboration in Nursing: Strengthening Health Systems and UHC
- The Vitamin Shoppe's Omnichannel Revolution: How AI is Transforming Retail
- Raúl Castro Indicted: U.S. vs. Cuba Tensions Rise - Full Analysis
- Bob Bronson Retires From WROR Morning Show: A Career Highlight
- Google Wallet Redesign 2026: New Features & Google Pay Updates Explained!
- Tom Hardy Exits MobLand After Season 2: What’s Next for Paramount+ Drama?
- The Boys Season 5: Every Main Character's Ending, Ranked
- BREAKING: Tom Hardy Fired From Mobland Season 3? All The Details
- Royal Ascot Prospects: 5 Horses to Watch at Haydock's Stacked Card | Expert Trainer Insights
- How to Bypass Cloudflare Security Blocks: Tips and Tricks
- How African Startups Now Pay for Cloud Hosting with Mobile Money | AFRICLOUD Update
- Tim Bezbatchenko Returns to Columbus as HSG President of Global Soccer | Columbus Crew & NWSL 2028
- Johnny Newton's NFL Trade Potential: Washington Commanders' Top Target
- Quantum Entanglement: Unlocking Anti-Scattering Optics and Secure Communication
- Oh No! Outfielders Have Forgotten How To Play Defense!
- SiriusXM's Summer Hits Countdown: A Musical Journey Through Time
- The Boys Season 5: Every Main Character's Ending, Ranked
- 5 College Football Coaches on the Hot Seat in 2026: ESPN's Take
- Hiking the Appalachian Trail: Crossing from Georgia to North Carolina - Day 9 Adventure
- Ottoneu Starting Pitching Planner: May 25–31 - Fantasy Baseball Start/Sit Recommendations
- Kelly Osbourne's Emotional Tribute to Ozzy: A Heartbreaking Message
- Spot the Difference: Royal Edition - King Charles & Queen Camilla at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026
- DIY Smartwatch Gear Knob: How to Turn Your Old Wear OS Watch into a Cool Car Mod!
- How to Fix 'Access Denied' Error on The Telegraph Website (VPN, Browser, and Device Solutions)
- Henry Ruggs III Seeks Parole: NFL Star's Road to Redemption
- Iconic 80s Supermodels: Who Ruled the Runway the Year You Were Born?
- SiriusXM's Billboard Top 500 Summer Hits Countdown Channel Returns
- Is 'Victorian Psycho' a Horror or Comedy? Maika Monroe's Bloody Thriller Explained!
- Trump Celebrates Colbert’s Exit: 'Beginning of the End' for Late Night TV? | Full Analysis
- Trump's Pick for Surgeon General Sells Controversial Supplement with Banned Ingredient
- French Open 2026: Players Protest Prize Money, Tensions Rise
- Victorian Psycho: A Horror Comedy Fusion
- M20 Crash Causes Rush-hour Delays
- British Pound Outperforms Euro Despite Weak UK Retail Sales Data
- Global Collaboration in Nursing: Strengthening Health Systems and UHC
- Cosmic Dust: Tiny Chemistry Labs That Build the Universe | Part 3
- EU Warns Energy Prices Will Stay Elevated Through 2027
- Ebola Outbreak in DRC: Cases Triple as WHO Warns of Rapid Spread
- Henry Ruggs III Seeks Parole: Can the Former NFL Star Return to Football? (2024 Update)
- Kyle Busch, NASCAR Legend, Dies at 41: A Tragic Loss for the Racing World
- BREAKING: Tom Hardy Fired From Mobland Season 3? All The Details
- Boil Water Advisory in Downtown Atlanta: What You Need to Know After Power Failure at Water Plant
- Ohio State Buckeyes Hire Kylie Green: New Recruiting Staffer Joins Ryan Day's Team!
- Victorian Psycho: A Horror Comedy Fusion
- Understanding the Virginia Privacy Notice on TribLIVE.com: Opt In or Out?
- iOS 26.5.1 Update: What to Expect and When
- Outrage Over Jimmy Kimmel's Sister-in-Law Threatening LA Bakery for 'Vote Pratt' Cookies
- Ticks and Lyme Disease: A Growing Concern in Canada
- NASA's Realignment: Accelerating Mission Delivery and American Space Leadership
- Jannik Sinner's Grand Slam Quest: Can He Make History at Roland Garros?
- Planta Restaurant Chain Closes ALL Toronto Locations! What Happened?
- Cloudflare's New Agent Infrastructure Stack: Browser Run Rebuild & 6-Layer Platform Explained
- Europe's Green Revolution: Unlocking Funding for Industrial Heat Reduction
- 10-Minute Connection at Atlanta’s Busiest Airport: Is It Normal?
- Heathers The Musical is Going on a North American Tour! 🎶 Get Ready for Westerberg High!
- Turkiye Closes Liberal Istanbul University Amid Criminal Probe
- Bitsy's Hollywood Debut: Meet the SuperKitties Star at Disney's Hollywood Studios
- Roland Garros 2026: Day 5 LIVE Updates, Djokovic's Birthday, & Practice Sessions!
- Heathers The Musical is Going on a North American Tour! 🎶 Get Ready for Westerberg High!
- 3 Must-Watch Hulu Shows: 'The Testaments', 'Bob's Burgers', and 'Rivals' Season 2
- Ozzy Osbourne's Legacy: A Family's Journey and the Power of Brand Partnerships
- Per Mertesacker's 15 Years at Arsenal: A Journey from Center-Back to Academy Manager
- McLaren's MCL40 Upgrade: Second Part Unveiled at Canadian GP
- College Football Coaches on the Hot Seat in 2026: ESPN's Top 5
- Women's Six Nations: A Record-Breaking Tournament & Player of the Tournament Shortlist
- Google Pixel Disco Icons: A Funky Update to Your Homescreen!
- Clean Energy Investors Warn of Tax Threat to Federal Scheme
- Turkiye Closes Liberal Istanbul University Amid Criminal Probe
- Valentino Rossi's Unbelievable Trackside Insights at MotoGP Catalunya
- Mariners News: Shohei Ohtani, Esmerlyn Valdez, and Paul DeJong
- Burlingame State Campground Opening DELAYED: What You Need to Know!
- IPL 2026 SHOCKER: KKR Star Out! Concussion & Fracture Sideline Raghuvanshi
- Sister Sledge's Kathy Sledge: Her Life, Music, and Legacy | Q&A with the Disco Legend
- David Moyes' Dilemma: West Ham's Survival vs. Everton's Top-Half Finish
- Global Collaboration in Nursing: Strengthening Health Systems and UHC
- Turkiye shuts down liberal Istanbul university in criminal probe
- Sigourney Weaver's Star Wars Adventure: A Cut Scene Revealed
- Kyle Busch, NASCAR Legend, Dies at 41: A Tragic Loss for the Racing World
- Google Pixel Disco Icons: A Funky Update to Your Homescreen!
- The Surprising Impact of Reward Size on Brain Learning Speed
- Discover the Magic of Cannon Beach: America's Top Bucket List Destination
- No Cure - Convulsing in the Dark (Official Music Video) | New Album Out Now
- Indie Night 2023: Celebrating ACM Awards Weekend in Las Vegas
- Third Annual Indie Night Celebrates ACM Awards Weekend
- How China Surpassed the U.S. as the World's Top Trading Partner | Global Trade Shift Explained
- Henry Ruggs III Seeks Parole: NFL Player's Path to Redemption and Possible Return to Football
- Mariners News: Shohei Ohtani, Esmerlyn Valdez, and Paul DeJong
- How to Bypass Cloudflare Security Blocks: Tips and Tricks
- Karen Bass on Spencer Pratt's Mayoral Run: No Soul-Searching Needed
- Sigourney Weaver's Star Wars Adventure: A Cut Scene Revealed
- 【コミ1☆12新刊】自動攻略
Article information
Author: Tyson Zemlak
Last Updated:
Views: 6229
Rating: 4.2 / 5 (43 voted)
Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Tyson Zemlak
Birthday: 1992-03-17
Address: Apt. 662 96191 Quigley Dam, Kubview, MA 42013
Phone: +441678032891
Job: Community-Services Orchestrator
Hobby: Coffee roasting, Calligraphy, Metalworking, Fashion, Vehicle restoration, Shopping, Photography
Introduction: My name is Tyson Zemlak, I am a excited, light, sparkling, super, open, fair, magnificent person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.