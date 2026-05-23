Orange Fence by TAG: Revitalizing Gaoqi Village’s Lins-Courtyard in Xiamen (2026)

Imagine a bustling fishing village nestled beneath the roar of airplanes, its existence hanging by a thread amidst rapid urbanization. This is the story of Gaoqi Village, a hidden gem on Xiamen Island, China, that has defied the odds to preserve its heritage. But here's where it gets fascinating: while most villages in its position would have been demolished, Gaoqi Village survived due to its proximity to an airport's flight path, which imposed strict height restrictions on surrounding structures. Now, with a population of over 20,000, the village faces a new challenge: a dire lack of public facilities. Enter the Orange Fence project by TAG architects, a bold initiative to transform the abandoned Lins-Courtyard into a vibrant community service center. This isn't just a renovation—it's a lifeline for residents, blending tradition with modernity. And this is the part most people miss: the project isn't just about bricks and mortar; it's a testament to how architecture can breathe new life into forgotten spaces while honoring their history. Designed by lead architects Yanze Wang and Guanzhong Wu, the 16 m² intervention is slated for completion in 2025, marking a pivotal moment for Gaoqi Village. But here’s a thought-provoking question: as we celebrate this preservation, are we doing enough to protect other communities facing similar threats? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s spark a conversation about the future of urban heritage.

Orange Fence by TAG: Revitalizing Gaoqi Village’s Lins-Courtyard in Xiamen (2026)

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