Oprah Hands Over South African Girls School to Local Authorities | Legacy & Scholarships (2026)

In a significant move, Oprah Winfrey, the renowned media mogul and philanthropist, is taking a step back from the direct operations of her South African school for girls. This decision, part of a broader plan to "expand" the mission of the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls (OWLAG), marks a new chapter in the school's history and a shift in Winfrey's educational legacy.

A Legacy in Transition

Winfrey's announcement, made via a statement on her website, highlights her vision for the school's future. By returning the residential campus to the Gauteng Department of Education, she aims to ensure the school's long-term sustainability and impact. This move is in line with the original partnership agreement, indicating a well-thought-out strategy.

Empowering Girls, Expanding Horizons

What makes this particularly fascinating is the personal connection Winfrey has to this school. Inspired by a conversation with Nelson Mandela, a Nobel Peace Prize recipient, Winfrey envisioned a school that would nurture smart girls and empower them to lead South Africa towards prosperity. Her commitment to paying tuition for girls wishing to attend other top-tier schools demonstrates a belief in the power of education to transform lives.

A Community Impact

Winfrey's organization has made it clear that their involvement in the community will continue. With over 1,000 graduates and two more classes on their way to completion, the impact of OWLAG is undeniable. The school has not only provided an excellent education but has also contributed to the local community, fostering a generation of leaders.

The Future of OWLAG

As the school embarks on its next chapter, it raises questions about the long-term impact of such initiatives. While handing over operations to local authorities ensures continuity, it also shifts the focus to the broader implications. How will the school's mission evolve? Will it continue to inspire and empower young girls, and what role will Winfrey's organization play in its future development?

Conclusion

In my opinion, this transition is a testament to Winfrey's vision and her belief in the power of education to create lasting change. By handing over the reins, she ensures the school's sustainability and allows it to adapt to the evolving needs of the community. It's a bold move that showcases her commitment to empowering girls and her faith in the potential of South Africa's future leaders.