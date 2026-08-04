OPPO Find X9 Ultra: Unboxing, Review, and Ultimate Buyers Guide (2026)

The OPPO Find X9 Ultra is a powerful smartphone that packs a punch with its impressive camera capabilities and high-end specifications. With a 144Hz display, a massive 7,050mAh battery, and a quad-camera setup, it's a device that's sure to turn heads. But is it worth the price tag? Let's delve into the details and explore why this phone might be a worthy investment.

Display and Battery

One of the standout features of the Find X9 Ultra is its stunning 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. This high refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and responsive interactions, making it a joy to use. The display also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, providing a wide range of color accuracy and brightness levels. Additionally, the phone boasts a high screen-to-body ratio and a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels, ensuring a crisp and detailed visual experience.

Under the hood, the Find X9 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, a 3nm chip that promises exceptional performance. It's paired with either 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, ensuring multitasking and resource-intensive tasks are handled with ease. The phone also utilizes UFS 4.1 storage, offering fast and efficient data transfer speeds. The storage options include 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, catering to various user needs.

The battery life is equally impressive, with a massive 7,050mAh silicon-carbon battery. OPPO has equipped the phone with 100W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging capabilities, ensuring you stay connected throughout the day. However, it's worth noting that the global variant does not include a charger in the box.

Camera

The camera system is undoubtedly one of the key selling points of the Find X9 Ultra. It features a quad-camera setup on the rear, with a 200-megapixel main camera, a 200-megapixel 3x periscope telephoto lens, a 50-megapixel 10x periscope telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. These cameras offer exceptional low-light performance, detailed images, and versatile zoom capabilities. The inclusion of a color spectrum sensor further enhances the camera's capabilities, allowing for accurate color reproduction.

Price and Availability

The price of the OPPO Find X9 Ultra varies depending on the market and region. In China, it starts at CNY7,499 ($1,099) for the 12GB RAM model with 256GB of storage. The global model is available in 12GB RAM + 512GB storage and 16GB RAM + 1TB storage configurations, with prices starting around $1,499. It's worth mentioning that the camera kit can add several hundred dollars to the overall cost.

If you're unable to purchase the phone directly from OPPO, you can explore import options. Websites like Giztop offer pre-order options for the global variant, with prices ranging from $1,499 to $1,699, depending on the storage configuration. As the pre-order period concludes, more retailers will likely make the phone available.

Carrier Compatibility

The OPPO Find X9 Ultra boasts wide carrier compatibility, supporting both Chinese and global models. The supported frequency bands are extensive, ensuring seamless connectivity with various networks. It's recommended to check with your chosen carrier to confirm compatibility before making a purchase.

Colors and Design

The phone is available in three colors: Tundra Umber, Canyon Orange, and Polar Glacier. The Tundra Umber variant features vegan leather on the back, providing a unique texture and grip. The other two colors have glass backplates. The Tundra Umber is the least slippery option, making it a practical choice if you plan to use the phone without a case.

Upgrades Over Find X8 Ultra

The Find X9 Ultra introduces several upgrades over its predecessor, the Find X8 Ultra. One significant improvement is the availability of a global software variant, allowing users worldwide to access the same features and software updates as their Chinese counterparts. The new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor offers enhanced performance and efficiency, while the larger 7,050mAh battery ensures extended usage without frequent recharging.

The camera system has also received a major upgrade, with the inclusion of a 200-megapixel main camera and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens. These sensors provide exceptional image quality and low-light performance. Additionally, the phone offers more grip options, including a vegan leather variant, catering to users who prefer a more textured and secure hold.

Cases and Accessories

OPPO does not include a case in the retail box, but it offers official cases with magnets, such as the Quicksand Shimmer Magnetic Case. These cases provide protection and style, enhancing the overall user experience. The Aramid Fiber magnetic case adds grip, while the plastic case appears to be primarily light blue. These cases are likely to be available outside of China as well.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the OPPO Find X9 Ultra is a powerful and feature-rich smartphone that excels in camera capabilities, display quality, and performance. While it may come with a higher price tag, the device offers a comprehensive package that caters to users seeking a premium smartphone experience. If you're in the market for a high-end device with exceptional camera performance, the Find X9 Ultra is definitely worth considering.