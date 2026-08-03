Opera Conductor Elaine Kelly's Grammy Journey: From Cork to LA (2026)

The day before the Grammys is almost more fun than the awards themselves! That's according to Cork's own opera conductor, Elaine Kelly, who's heading to the prestigious Grammy Awards in Los Angeles this Sunday.

Elaine, hailing from the Mallow area, has earned a Grammy nomination in the Best Opera Recording category for her work on Emma O’Halloran’s opera double bill, Trade/Mary Motorhead. This isn't her first brush with Grammy glory; she was the first Irish conductor ever nominated for a Grammy last year in the Best Choral Performance category for Akathist. Talk about making history!

But here's where it gets interesting: the Grammy Awards aren't just about the glitz and the glamour. Elaine describes the experience as a "most surreal, ridiculous, champagne-filled blur." The awards themselves are a massive celebration of outstanding achievement in the music industry, spanning all genres.

There are actually two ceremonies on Sunday. The afternoon one, held at the Peacock Theatre, is where the majority of awards, including Elaine's, are presented. Later, the telecast ceremony takes place at the nearby Crypto Arena, featuring nominees like Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Chappell Roan, and Justin Bieber.

And this is the part most people miss: Elaine highlights the Nominee Celebration held the day before the awards. "It’s where you get your Tiffany medal," she explains. "There are no winners or losers that night. It’s a party celebrating each other." This pre-award bash allows nominees to connect, making the actual awards ceremony feel more familiar and less intimidating. "So by Sunday, when you go into the awards, you’ll know people a bit better," she adds.

What makes Trade/Mary Motorhead particularly special, and perhaps a point of discussion, is its embrace of authentic Irish accents and place names within the opera. Typically, opera singers are trained to use a neutral accent. However, Elaine is proud that this recording features a midlands accent in Mary Motorhead (a story about a woman reflecting on a violent act) and a north inner-city Dublin accent in Trade (following a young rent boy and his client). Is this a groundbreaking move that makes opera more accessible, or does it risk diluting the traditional operatic sound? What are your thoughts on this artistic choice?

Elaine will be gracing the red carpet in a stunning half-suit, half-gown creation from Phoenix V, a silver-grey ensemble featuring trousers, a structured bodice, and a dramatic train. She notes that the Grammys are known for their boundary-pushing fashion, a stark contrast to the more traditional Oscars. "You have every kind of music involved so you see the most outlandish and incredible outfits."

She's particularly excited about the prospect of sitting near classical composers whose work she admires, and last year, she even managed to snag photos with Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Chappell Roan.

For Elaine, a Grammy nomination is more than just an honor; it's a significant career boost, especially in the classical music world. "Nobody goes into a career like mine thinking they’re going to get a Grammy. Being nominated has certainly put me on the map more. It has given me more international recognition and more opportunities."

Her life is a testament to her passion, with her suitcase constantly packed for global travel. While she cherishes her time back home in Mallow with her mother and dog, she thrives on the nomadic lifestyle. "I love that I can be here, there and anywhere."

Elaine's musical journey began at the tender age of two-and-a-half with the violin. Her mother, a music enthusiast, ensured Elaine and her sister were exposed to a wide range of music from a young age. After excelling in youth orchestras and choirs and studying violin, she was introduced to conducting by her teacher, Alan Cutts.

She found conducting to be an "extraordinarily intoxicating feeling," but also noted the scarcity of female conductors in Ireland. It wasn't until a J1 trip to San Francisco that she witnessed a female conductor, which solidified her ambition. Despite initially not selecting conducting for her undergraduate degree, she bravely switched her focus just before her final year, a decision she's immensely grateful for, leading her to pursue a Master's in conducting.

Having already made history as the first Irish conductor nominated for a Grammy, the question remains: will Elaine Kelly add a win to her already remarkable achievements on February 1st?