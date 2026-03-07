OPEC+ Maintains Oil Production Amid Saudi-UAE Tensions (2026)

Despite the Public Spat: OPEC's Oil Production Policy Stays Steady

Despite a public disagreement between two of OPEC's top producers, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the broader OPEC+ alliance is expected to maintain its oil output policy through the first quarter of 2026, according to delegates from the group. This decision comes as a surprise, given the recent tensions between the two countries over their involvement in Yemen.

The dispute began when Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of OPEC, intercepted a shipment of weapons and military equipment linked to the UAE, intended for southern Yemen. This action sparked an airstrike on the port of Mukalla by the Saudi-led coalition, which was seen as a security breach. The UAE, however, claimed the equipment was for its counterterrorism forces and denied arming separatist groups.

The UAE's decision to withdraw its forces from Yemen further escalated the situation. In response, the Saudi-backed Yemeni government launched an operation against separatists in the south, believed to be supported by the UAE. This move was described as a peaceful operation by the Saudi-backed government, but an official from the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council, Amr Al Bidh, accused the Saudis of misleading the public and questioned the operation's peaceful nature.

Despite the controversy, OPEC+ nations, including both Saudi Arabia and the UAE, are set to meet on Sunday to discuss production cuts. In November, these eight OPEC+ producers agreed to maintain steady oil output in the first quarter of 2026 and pause production increments in January, February, and March due to seasonal demand fluctuations.

Analysts predict that the recent Saudi-UAE spat will not significantly impact OPEC+'s strategy to support oil prices during a period of weaker demand. The group's cohesion has been tested in the past, including during the Iran-Iraq war and sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, and it is expected to remain united in the face of this latest controversy.