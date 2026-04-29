Op Shop Bed Bug Nightmare: Donation Threatens Closure! (2026)

A shocking event has put the Daylesford Community Op Shop's future in jeopardy after a single donation led to a severe bed bug infestation, causing significant financial losses.

It all started when a volunteer mistakenly opened a bag that appeared to contain fabric, only to be horrified as a swarm of large bed bugs quickly crawled up her arm. "She didn’t even have time to fully inspect the bag before they started scuttling up her arm," recounted fellow volunteer Michelle Clifford. "It was traumatic for her, and she ended up with bites all over her body."

Bed bugs, which are small, wingless insects that thrive on human blood, are known for their rapid movement especially in well-lit areas. They don’t just bite and disappear; instead, they tend to linger, hiding in clothing, bedding, or furniture once they have fed, and then reproduce, creating an even larger problem.

"They’re relentless feeders," Ms. Clifford explained. "They typically require a meal every five to ten days, but can go without feeding for several months."

The moment the bag was opened, the store had to close its doors. All staff members present received eucalyptus oil and other skin-cleansing remedies to mitigate exposure. Unfortunately, the damage was extensive—thousands of dollars worth of merchandise had to be discarded, and the total cost of cleaning efforts already surpassed $3,000.

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"Everything from the shop has been cleared out, and so much stock has sadly been ruined," Ms. Clifford shared. "We arranged for specialized washing services and cleaning crews equipped in hazmat suits to handle the situation."

To deal with the infested items, including the troublesome donation, the op shop enlisted the help of a professional cleaning company. There’s a troubling suspicion that this donation might not have been an accident, given that adult bed bugs were found crawling on the volunteer. "If they were unaware, we would have typically only seen eggs in the bag, which wouldn't have hatched yet," she pointed out.

Despite the grim circumstances, Ms. Clifford is trying to think positively, hoping that the donors didn’t know about the infestation or felt compelled to donate for reasons beyond their control.

The shop’s reopening hinges on completing two additional deep cleaning sessions, which could take up to ten days. Even with those efforts, the financial repercussions may prove too great for the shop to survive.

"We are the only op shop in the area that operates entirely with volunteers, and every cent of profit stays within the community," Ms. Clifford emphasized. "There’s not a single person in our community who doesn’t benefit from our low-cost clothing options or vouchers."

In a bid to raise funds for continued operation, the shop is hosting a community barbecue this Sunday. Will this beloved community resource be able to recover from such an unfortunate setback? What do you think about the potential intentions behind the donation? Share your thoughts!