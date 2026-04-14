Ontario Teachers and Education Workers: Early Contract Talks for a Better Education System (2026)

In a significant development for Ontario's education sector, teacher and education worker unions are urging the education minister to initiate contract talks well in advance of the current agreements' expiration. The unions' leaders argue that starting negotiations early is crucial to address pressing issues such as class sizes, which they believe will ultimately enhance stability in classrooms and improve student outcomes. This proactive approach is seen as a practical and responsible step towards ensuring a smooth transition and fostering a positive learning environment.

The presidents of the teacher unions emphasized the importance of early negotiations in a joint statement, highlighting the need for meaningful discussions focused on solutions. According to Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation president Martha Hradowy, this strategy provides the necessary time and space for addressing critical concerns. She suggests that smaller class sizes and improved learning conditions can be achieved through early talks, which will benefit both educators and students.

The unions are advocating for Education Minister Paul Calandra to utilize his authority to issue a regulation allowing negotiations to commence up to 180 days before the current collective agreements expire on August 31. This would enable the process to begin as early as this week. However, Calandra's office has proposed an alternative approach, suggesting that filing for notice to bargain 90 days before the contract expiry, as mandated by the Labour Relations Act, would provide sufficient time to reach a fair and reasonable agreement.

The last round of education bargaining was marked by a lengthy process and included a strike by education workers, leading to school closures for two days. This job action was resolved after the government promised to repeal a law that imposed contracts on CUPE members, banned them from striking, and invoked the notwithstanding clause to override certain Charter rights. The timing of Calandra's planned announcement of a major school board governance shakeup, which may include eliminating the role of trustees, could potentially intersect with the bargaining process, as highlighted by Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario president David Mastin.

The bargaining priorities for the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) will encompass compensation, recruitment and retention strategies, and class sizes, according to Mastin. Meanwhile, the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) will also prioritize class sizes, particularly in relation to destreaming, a policy that eliminated the need for students to choose between applied and academic streams in Grade 9. Hradowy argues that this introduced complexity into those classes, which teachers could more easily manage with smaller class sizes.

The New Democratic Party (NDP) education critic, Chandra Pasma, supports early bargaining, stating that it provides an opportunity for all sides to work together towards a fair deal. She believes that early negotiations will enable both parties to bargain in good faith and focus on what matters most: student outcomes, safe classrooms, and a robust public education system. This development underscores the importance of proactive measures in the education sector, aiming to create a more stable and supportive learning environment for students and educators alike.