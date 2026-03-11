One Nation SA: Cory Bernardi's Warning to Labor and the Two-Party Duopoly (2026)

A bold political move has been made in South Australia, and it's set to shake things up. One Nation's candidate, Cory Bernardi, is ready to challenge the status quo and become the 'strongest voice of opposition'.

Bernardi, a former Liberal senator, has joined forces with Pauline Hanson, and together they aim to disrupt the 'two-party duopoly' that has dominated South Australian politics. This dynamic duo believes that the current system has failed to address the state's pressing issues, and they're here to change that.

But here's where it gets controversial... Bernardi, despite his past political affiliations, is confident that One Nation will provide a fresh perspective. He believes that the party will offer a strong alternative, especially given the rising cost of living and the need to tackle government bureaucracy.

"The current political landscape has left South Australia in a state of decline," Bernardi stated. "We need a voice that will hold the government accountable and offer real solutions. One Nation is that voice."

And this is the part most people miss... Bernardi's confidence isn't just about his party's policies. It's also about the growing support for One Nation, which recent polls suggest is outperforming the traditional conservative parties.

See Also Extreme Fire Danger Returns to Victoria: Heatwave and High Winds

Kos Samaras, a political consultant, agrees, stating, "One Nation is a force to be reckoned with. Their support is a clear indication of the public's desire for change."

However, not everyone is convinced. SA Premier Peter Malinausks remains focused on policy, refusing to engage in the political turmoil. He believes his job is to deliver results, not comment on the opposition.

On the other hand, SA Greens leader Robert Simms takes a different view, arguing that Bernardi is not an outsider but rather a seasoned political insider. "He's been around the block," Simms said. "Bernardi's move is more about personal ambition than a genuine desire for change."

So, what do you think? Is One Nation's bold move a sign of a healthy democracy, or is it a risky gamble? Will they truly be the 'strongest voice of opposition'? The upcoming state election will be an interesting test. We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments!