On Cloud 6 Geo Waterproof: The Everyday Hiking Shoe? (2026)

Are On's New Shoes the Unintentional Answer to Hikers' Prayers?

On's latest creation, the Cloud 6 Geo Waterproof, is marketed as an urban explorer's dream, but is it secretly an outdoor enthusiast's treasure? The shoe's design hints at a rugged, versatile nature, sparking curiosity among adventurers.

But here's where it gets intriguing: On suggests it's ideal for city strolls, yet its features scream 'take me hiking!' With a waterproof polyester upper, a mudguard and toecap crafted from durable ballistic nylon, and a design inspired by topographic maps, this shoe is ready for nature's challenges.

The midsole hides a secret weapon: On's Speedboard, a plate enhancing stability and agility, akin to those in high-performance running shoes. Combine this with the Missiongrip outsole, and you've got a recipe for exceptional traction on uneven terrain. But wait, there's more! The no-tie toggle laces are a game-changer for hikers, offering quick adjustments on the trail and convenience after a tiring trek.

And this is the part that might surprise you: Despite its outdoor capabilities, the shoe is priced at a reasonable $190, launching in two nature-inspired colors. So, is this the everyday hiking shoe we've been waiting for? The answer might spark debate. What do you think? Are these shoes the perfect blend of urban and outdoor functionality, or is it a stretch to call them hiking-ready?