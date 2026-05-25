Omaha Beach Filly Sells for $900K at OBS: A Look at the Top-Class Horse (2026)

Spendthrift Farm's recent acquisition at the Ocala Breeders' Sales Spring 2-Year-Olds in Training Sale has sparked excitement in the horse racing community. The farm paid a staggering $900,000 for a filly, showcasing their commitment to acquiring top-tier talent. This purchase highlights the farm's strategic approach to breeding and their belief in the potential of their leading fourth-crop stallion, Omaha Beach.

The filly in question is a product of a prestigious lineage. Bred in Kentucky by WinStar Farm, she is the second foal out of the More Than Ready mare, Ready for Charm. This mare is a half-sister to two graded stakes performers and two stakes winners, indicating a strong genetic foundation. The timing of her purchase is particularly intriguing, as she was consigned by Tom McCrocklin, agent, and her page was updated during the opening day of the Keeneland spring meet, coinciding with the victory of Percy's Bar in the Ashland Stakes (G1).

Spendthrift Farm's familiarity with this bloodline is evident. Their homebred filly, Tommy Jo, finished ahead of Percy's Bar in the Alcibiades Stakes (G1) last fall, albeit via a disqualification due to interference. This experience likely influenced their decision to invest in this filly, as they recognize the potential for success within this family.

The filly's performance during the under-tack show was impressive, breezing a quarter-mile in :20 4/5. This display of speed and ease suggests a strong, well-minded horse with a good mind and a strong, classy demeanor, as noted by Ned Toffey, general manager of Spendthrift Farm. The comparison to Kopion, an all-time leading runner for Omaha Beach, further emphasizes the farm's high standards and their ability to identify top talent.

The filly's pedigree is indeed a strong selling point. Omaha Beach, her sire, has already sired nine graded stakes winners, with three achieving grade 1 status. His fee of $75,000 reflects his reputation and the potential for continued success. Spendthrift Farm's decision to acquire this filly showcases their faith in Omaha Beach's ability to produce top-tier racehorses.

In conclusion, Spendthrift Farm's $900,000 purchase of the filly highlights their commitment to acquiring the best talent available. The filly's impressive performance, strong pedigree, and connection to a successful bloodline make her a valuable addition to the farm's broodmare band. This acquisition underscores the farm's strategic approach to breeding and their belief in the potential of their leading stallions, positioning them for continued success in the world of horse racing.