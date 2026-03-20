Olly Cracknell's Journey: From Leicester Tigers to Wales Rugby (2026)

In a striking revelation, Wales international rugby player Olly Cracknell has attributed his recent success in achieving his long-held dream of playing for his country to the frequent changes in coaching staff at Leicester Tigers. Initially, Cracknell had begun to abandon his aspirations of representing Wales, shifting his focus towards excelling within club rugby. However, his perseverance paid off when he earned his maiden cap at the age of 31 in November.

Originally hailing from Leeds, Cracknell made the transition from Ospreys back to English rugby in 2021, joining London Irish. It wasn’t long before he found himself at Leicester Tigers, where he was signed by head coach Steve Borthwick. When Borthwick departed to coach the England team, Richard Wigglesworth took the reins for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. The team then experienced seasons under coaches Dan McKellar and Michael Cheika, both from Australia, before welcoming former Tigers player Geoff Parling as the new head coach this season.

The coaching environment at Mattioli Woods Welford Road has been described as 'volatile,' reflecting the challenges that come with such rapid changes. Despite the instability, Cracknell believes that the diverse coaching experiences—particularly under Borthwick and Cheika, who have extensive international backgrounds—ultimately prepared him for international play. "I'm really thankful for my time at Leicester; I've gained so much knowledge here," he shared with BBC Radio Leicester. "Having five different coaches has its challenges, but it has also allowed me to learn a variety of approaches to the game.

"I felt incredibly ready for international rugby, especially last year with Cheika as my coach. His vast experience on the international stage was invaluable. I even spoke to him the week leading up to my Wales debut, and he reassured me that I was prepared, which boosted my confidence significantly."

Over his three-and-a-half years with the Tigers, Cracknell has participated in more than 70 matches across various competitions. In December, just a month after making his long-awaited international debut, he solidified his future with Leicester by signing a new contract. Reflecting on his journey, particularly after a match against Exeter Chiefs in late 2025—a game that ended in defeat for the Tigers—Cracknell recounted the moment he learned of his selection for the Welsh national team. He recalled a heartfelt address from national team coach Steve Tandy, which resonated deeply with him.

"Tandy was the one who offered me my first professional contract at Ospreys, so hearing his words felt like coming full circle for me," Cracknell explained. "He acknowledged my hard work and determination, congratulating me for not giving up. During his speech, I could see the emotion in his eyes, and it hit me hard. We both had to pause because we could feel the moment’s significance. It was truly special."

Looking ahead, Cracknell is setting his sights on the upcoming Six Nations tournament. However, with a busy schedule of Premiership and European Champions Cup matches lined up for January, he acknowledges that his focus remains firmly on his performance with Leicester. "It was a great moment, but that's in the past now. I'm fully aware that I need to keep pushing myself to improve within this Leicester team," he concluded.