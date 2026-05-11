Get ready for an exciting comeback story! The legendary swimmer Olivia Smoliga is back, and she's diving into a new chapter with Texas Ford Aquatics.

Smoliga, an Olympic gold medalist, has decided to embark on her next swimming journey with the renowned coach Coley Stickels. After an extraordinary break from the sport, she's ready to dive back in, and we can't wait to see what she accomplishes.

"These months away have been a blessing in disguise," Smoliga shared. "I found myself again, and now I'm eager to see what this new path holds."

Since the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, Smoliga has only competed once, at the 2025 World Cup in Toronto. But here's where it gets controversial... Smoliga believes this time away helped her reconnect with her true self, shedding the pressures of her athletic identity.

"I thought I'd lose myself as an athlete, but instead, I found myself," she explained.

Now, under Stickels' guidance, Smoliga aims to replicate her 2023 comeback. Stickels, an experienced coach, has worked with some of the biggest names in swimming, including Daiya Seto, Beryl Gastaldello, and Ryan Held. He's known for his unique training philosophy, which focuses on sprint-oriented techniques, a stark contrast to the higher yardage system of Bob Bowman, Smoliga's previous coach.

Smoliga's move from Tempe, Arizona, to Frisco marks a significant shift in her career. She trained with Bowman's pro group since 2021, but now, she's ready for a new challenge.

Stickels' coaching career includes stints at Indiana University and the University of Alabama, where he led the team to impressive performances at the 2020 SEC Championships. However, he resigned to prioritize training athletes for international competitions, a decision that could pay off with Smoliga.

Smoliga's journey began early, with her breakthrough at the 2012 Short Course World Championships, where she beat Katinka Hosszu to win gold in the 100 backstroke. She then went on to become an NCAA Champion and win Olympic medals, including a gold in the women's 4x100 medley relay at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Her achievements also include five long course World Championship medals and a record-breaking eight golds at the 2018 Short Course World Championships.

After joining Bowman's team in 2021, Smoliga qualified for relay spots at the 2023 U.S. International Team Trials and won two silver medals at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka.

Now, with Stickels, we can expect to see a different approach to training. Will this change in methodology spark another career resurgence for the 31-year-old? Only time will tell.

And this is the part most people miss... Smoliga's story is a testament to the power of self-discovery and the potential for growth and reinvention, even in the later stages of a career.

What do you think? Can Smoliga achieve even greater success under Stickels' guidance? Share your thoughts in the comments below! We'd love to hear your predictions and insights on this exciting partnership.