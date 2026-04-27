Olivia Dean's Beauty Secrets: Natural Glamour and Signature Look (2026)

In a world where pop stars often transform into different personas, Olivia Dean stands out as a refreshing and authentic presence. Her philosophy is simple: "I'm always Olivia Dean," she says, embracing her natural self both on and off the stage. This authenticity has not only earned her a Grammy for Best New Artist but has also led to a partnership with Hourglass Cosmetics, a brand that aligns perfectly with her signature natural-yet-elegant beauty aesthetic.

The Olivia Edit: A Curated Collection

Olivia's collaboration with Hourglass involves curating mini beauty wardrobes, dubbed "The Olivia Edit." These carefully selected products, including the Veil Hydrating Skin Tint, Vanish Airbrush Concealer, and the new Unreal Liquid Highlighter, reflect her personal style and commitment to a fresh, radiant complexion. The collection is an extension of her belief in enhancing natural beauty, a principle she carries into her everyday life, even when running errands.

A Journey into Olivia's Beauty World

Early Beauty Memories: Olivia's beauty journey began with sneaking into her mother's room to play with her makeup. Her first product was likely Maybelline's Dream Matte Mousse, a popular choice for young girls experimenting with makeup. Today, she favors a dewy, glowing look, a stark contrast to her youthful days of heavy foundation.

Lip Obsession: Currently, lip products are her go-to. She carries a variety of shades in her bag, from dark browns to pinky mauves, depending on the occasion. Her favorite is the Hourglass Glossy Balm, which adds a touch of elegance without feeling heavy.

Brows and Beyond: Olivia believes in the power of well-groomed brows, using brow gel to feel put together. Her favorite is Refy brow gel, known for its long-lasting hold.

Foundation Secrets: When it comes to foundation, Olivia prefers a lightweight, skin-enhancing approach. The Hourglass Skin Tint is her go-to, providing a natural, made-up look without feeling overdone.

Touring Routine: On tour, Olivia simplifies her routine, focusing on essentials like brow gel, concealer, blush, and lip products, often applied on the go.

Beauty Philosophy: Olivia considers herself a "beauty girl" in a relaxed, holistic sense. She draws inspiration from timeless icons like Diana Ross and Audrey Hepburn, embracing classic, simple looks. She believes in the transformative power of beauty rituals, matching her makeup to her outfit and hair to enhance her overall presentation.

Skincare Education: Working with a makeup artist and her newfound fame has taught Olivia the importance of skincare. She emphasizes the "less is more" approach, focusing on skincare routines and evening rituals, including proper makeup removal.

Skincare Favorites: Olivia swears by Medicube face masks, claiming they give her "glass skin."

Beauty Advice: Olivia's mother instilled in her the importance of hair care, a beauty tip she carries with her. She's proud of her natural hair and no longer feels self-conscious about its wildness, embracing her individuality.

Trends and Traditions: While Olivia isn't a fan of thin brows, she prefers a classic, thick brow look. She's open to playing with makeup, inspired by icons like Diana Ross.

Getting-Ready Rituals: Music is a key part of Olivia's preparation. She loves romantic soundtracks from the '60s, setting the tone and getting her into character.

Lipstick Lover: Olivia admits to always wanting to feel glamorous, often applying lip liner and gloss even when traveling.

In conclusion, Olivia Dean's beauty philosophy is a blend of authenticity, classic elegance, and a touch of glamour. Her collaboration with Hourglass Cosmetics allows her to share her beauty secrets with the world, offering a curated collection that embodies her unique style and approach to beauty.