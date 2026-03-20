OlivetheBoy: Ghanaians’ Growing Support for Young Artistes & His 2026 Album Plans (2026)

Ghanaians are gradually embracing and supporting young artists, particularly OlivetheBoy, a rising star in the country's music scene. This shift in attitude is a positive development, according to OlivetheBoy, who acknowledges that there's still room for improvement but sees a clear trend of increasing support for emerging talent. In an interview with GhanaWeb's Isaac Dadzie, OlivetheBoy expressed his appreciation for Ghanaians' growing interest in young artists, stating, 'Ghanaians are catching up on giving support to young artistes. I love the fact that they’re gradually growing with us.' Despite challenges that persist within the industry, OlivetheBoy remains optimistic about the future. He emphasizes that the focus should be on fostering growth rather than competition, a sentiment he shares in an article titled 'It is not really about competition in the music industry for me.' Looking ahead, OlivetheBoy is set to release an album in 2026, promising Ghanaians 'bigger and better things.' This announcement comes as he prepares for a significant project, further solidifying his position as a rising talent in the industry. For those interested in delving deeper into the industry's dynamics, a discussion featuring Ofori Amponsah on Talkertainment offers an insightful perspective on various topics, including the recent death of Lumba and his career path.