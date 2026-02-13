Ajax Secures Arsenal Defender Oleksandr Zinchenko's Services

Ajax has announced the signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko, a defender from Arsenal, following the premature end of his loan spell at Nottingham Forest. The 29-year-old Ukrainian international will be with the Dutch club until June, adding depth to their defense and enhancing their pursuit of Champions League qualification.

Zinchenko's journey to Ajax is an intriguing one. He previously played for Manchester City and has Eredivisie experience, having been loaned to PSV during the 2016/17 season. His time at Arsenal saw him make 91 appearances across three seasons before joining Forest in September. With his tactical prowess, defensive stability, and alignment with Ajax's playing style, Zinchenko is set to be a valuable asset for the Amsterdam side.

Marijn Beuker, Ajax's director of football, expressed his enthusiasm for the signing, stating, 'Zinchenko will provide an immediate quality boost in our pursuit of Champions League football. As a left-back, he is tactically strong and offers defensive stability, making him a perfect fit for our team.'

This move marks a significant development in Zinchenko's career, and fans of both Arsenal and Ajax will be keen to see how he adapts to his new surroundings. With his experience and skills, he is poised to make a positive impact on Ajax's defensive line-up.