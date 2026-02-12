Frank Warren has dropped a bombshell, revealing that Oleksandr Usyk's next bout might not be the one fans expected. In a recent interview, Warren hinted at a potential showdown between Usyk and kickboxing sensation Rico Verhoeven, leaving the boxing world in a frenzy. But here's where it gets controversial... Usyk, the undisputed heavyweight champion, has been on a roll since his knockout victory over Daniel Dubois in July 2024. However, the Ukrainian fighter has yet to defend his titles against mandatory challengers, including Fabio Wardley, who is waiting in the wings. While a fight with Deontay Wilder was on the cards, Wilder's upcoming bout with Derek Chisora has shifted the focus. Now, the question on everyone's mind is: Who will Usyk face next? Andy Ruiz and Jarrell Miller have been mentioned, but the surprise choice of Rico Verhoeven could be the game-changer. Warren's insight adds fuel to the fire, suggesting that Usyk might take on an MMA fighter, which could mean a delay in title defenses. This has left many elite heavyweights, including Wardley, Dubois, and others, in a state of uncertainty. The boxing community is abuzz with speculation, and the debate is on: Who should Usyk fight next? Will it be a kickboxing crossover or a traditional boxing match? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's get the conversation going!
Oleksandr Usyk's Next Fight: Confirmed Match-Up with Rico Verhoeven? (2026)
