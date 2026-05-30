Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in Talks for Interim Role at Manchester United (2026)

Attention, Manchester United fans! There's a buzz around the club, and it's not just about the latest transfer rumors. The Red Devils are in talks with a familiar face, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, for a potential interim role. But here's the twist: this move has sparked some controversy and left many fans with questions.

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P.S. Don't forget to share your thoughts on Solskjaer's potential return in the comments. Is this a step in the right direction, or are there other candidates you'd prefer to see in the interim role? We want to hear your opinions!