Old-School Milan: A Foodie's Guide to Trattorias During the Winter Olympics (2026)

Milan's culinary scene is a treasure trove of old-school dining, and Vogue Italia has unveiled a list of the city's best-kept trattoria secrets. But here's the twist: these aren't just any eateries; they're the heart and soul of Milan's nostalgic embrace of its retro culinary roots. And this is the part most people miss: it's not just about the food, but the stories and history behind each dish. From the northern neighborhoods to the city center and beyond, each trattoria has a unique tale to tell. Take Il Liberty, for instance, where chef Andrea Provenzani serves up Milanese classics with a Mediterranean twist, or La Semivuota, a trattoria that's resurrected long-lost dishes like saffron risotto and mondeghili. Ratanà, housed in a historic Art Nouveau villa, offers a contemporary take on traditional Lombard cuisine, while Testina in the Isola district presents a modern trattoria experience with a focus on risotto and the iconic Milanese cutlet. Trattoria Vecchia Arena, a family-run gem near the Arena Civica, is a favorite among Milan's fashion elite. In the city center, Antica Hostaria della Lanterna serves up classic Lombard dishes with a side of history, and Trattoria del Ciumbia brings a touch of 1960s Milanese avant-garde to the table. Rovello, with its open counter and focus on 'grandmother's cooking,' is a tribute to Italian culinary traditions. The legendary La Latteria di San Marco, reopened after a brief closure, continues to serve its famous spaghetti with lemon and chili pepper. Osteria Brunello, a modern osteria, boasts an award-winning Milanese cutlet and an impressive wine cellar. In the eastern neighborhoods, Trattoria Mirta embodies the spirit of waste-free cooking, while Trippa Milano has redefined the trattoria genre with its focus on offal and traditional Italian preparations. Osteria dell’Acquabella, a Milanese institution since 1950, serves up classic dishes in a traditional setting. Trattoria Masuelli San Marco, run by the same family for four generations, combines Lombard and Piedmontese traditions. In the west and southwest, Al Garghet offers a magical dining experience in a 13th-century building, complete with a large flower garden and traditional Lombard cuisine. Osteria dei Malnat celebrates Lombardy's biodiversity with a focus on alpine products, while Osteria del Binari, originally a club for railway workers, serves up Milanese specialties in a romantic setting. Trattoria Madonnina, one of Milan's oldest trattorias, and Trattoria da Pier, an icon of Milanese cuisine, both offer a taste of history with their traditional dishes. Finally, El Brellin, located in a picturesque alley, combines Milanese specialties with reimagined Lombard recipes in a charming historic setting. These trattorias aren't just places to eat; they're portals to Milan's past, where every dish tells a story. But here's the controversial part: as Milan continues to evolve, how do we preserve these culinary treasures while embracing innovation? Is it possible to strike a balance between tradition and modernity, or will the city's old-school dining scene eventually fade away? The debate is ongoing, and we'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments.