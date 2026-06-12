Oklahoma Sooners Land Top OL Recruit Peyton Joseph from Georgia Tech! (2026)

Big news for the Oklahoma Sooners! They've just secured a commitment from former Georgia Tech offensive lineman Peyton Joseph, according to On3's Pete Nakos. This is a significant move, as Joseph is expected to bolster the Sooners' offensive line. But here's where it gets interesting: Joseph isn't just any transfer; he has a lot of eligibility left! Having played last season with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, he's heading to Norman to work under the guidance of OL coach Bill Bedenbaugh. With the 2025 season being his true freshman year and not seeing any game action, Joseph still has a whopping four years of eligibility remaining. This means the Sooners are getting a player with a lot of potential and time to develop.

Before his time at Georgia Tech, Joseph was a highly-regarded recruit. Coming out of Houston County High School in Fort Valley, Georgia, he was a four-star prospect. In the 2025 recruiting cycle, he ranked No. 264 overall, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, which considers input from all major recruiting media outlets.

What's even more impressive is the competition for Joseph's signature. Multiple power conference programs were vying for him initially. The Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs, both SEC powerhouses, were in the mix. The Florida State Seminoles also made a strong push, and Joseph was once committed to play under Mike Norvell. Ultimately, Georgia Tech won out, but now, the Sooners have him.

In other news, the Oklahoma Sooners are also bringing in a big name to coach their tight ends: Jason Witten. The former Dallas Cowboys tight end and Tennessee alum is expected to take on the role, according to Sooner Scoop's Georgia Stoia and On3's Pete Nakos. This marks Witten's first collegiate coaching job after spending five seasons as the head coach at Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas. Witten's NFL career spanned 17 years, with 16 of those seasons spent with the Dallas Cowboys, who drafted him in the third round of the 2003 NFL Draft. During his career, Witten was selected to 11 Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams, and he still holds several NFL and Cowboys records.

This is a significant move for the Sooners. What do you think about these new additions? Are these the right moves for Oklahoma? Share your thoughts in the comments!