Oklahoma Sooners Hire Molly Jacoby as Director of Recruiting | College Football Staff News (2026)

Oklahoma's football program has made a significant move by appointing Molly Jacoby as their new Director of Recruiting. This addition is a major boost for the Sooners, who are looking to build on their successful 2025 season and make a strong comeback in the College Football Playoff.

Jacoby brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record to the role. She graduated from the University of Georgia with a marketing degree in 2021 and has since worked with some of the top programs in the nation. During her time at North Carolina, she held multiple recruiting positions, working under renowned head coaches Mack Brown and Bill Belichick. Her most recent stint was at Florida State, where she played a crucial role in assembling a top-15 recruiting class, even amidst a challenging 5-7 season for the Seminoles.

But here's where it gets interesting... Jacoby's expertise extends beyond just recruiting. She has overseen all aspects of game-day operations, from managing relationships with prospects and their families to planning and executing on-campus visits. Her skills in communication and relationship-building will be invaluable as she leads Oklahoma's recruiting efforts.

And this is the part most people miss... Jacoby's role isn't just about finding talented players. She will be responsible for aligning the recruiting process with Oklahoma's core values and competitive vision. This includes managing budgets, ensuring NCAA compliance, and serving as the primary liaison for prospective student-athletes and their families.

With her extensive experience and the support of Oklahoma's general manager Jim Nagy and head coach Brent Venables, Jacoby is set to make a significant impact on the program. Her appointment is a sign of Oklahoma's commitment to excellence and their desire to stay at the top of college football.

So, Oklahoma fans, are you excited about this new addition? What do you think Jacoby's impact will be on the Sooners' recruiting efforts? And for those interested in keeping up with the latest Sooners news, be sure to follow the Sooners Illustrated team on Twitter and subscribe to their YouTube channel for free video content! Let's discuss and share our thoughts in the comments below.