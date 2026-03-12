Oilers' Jake Walman Breaks Slump with Goal in Loss to Maple Leafs (2026)

In a thrilling yet disappointing display, Edmonton Oilers' Jake Walman managed to score a goal in Tuesday's 5-2 defeat against the formidable Maple Leafs. This goal, a bright spot in an otherwise bleak game, ended Walman's four-game dry spell. The 29-year-old defenseman's moment of glory, however, was fleeting, as the tie lasted a mere nine seconds in the second period.

Walman's performance this season has been a mixed bag. He has accumulated five goals, 15 points, and 54 shots on net, while also contributing defensively with 46 blocked shots. However, his minus-7 rating over 28 appearances raises concerns. Fantasy managers are presented with a dilemma: Walman's production in a top-four role is commendable, but his limited power-play time and inconsistent performance make him a risky choice.

But here's the twist: despite the numbers, Walman's potential is undeniable. He's a player who can step up when needed, as evidenced by his goal on Tuesday. And this is where opinions might diverge: is Walman a reliable fantasy asset, or should managers look for more consistent performers? It's a fine line between a breakout player and a risky bet. What do you think? Is Walman worth the gamble, or are there better options out there?