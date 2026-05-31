Oilers Coaching Carousel: 5 Potential Replacements for Knoblauch! (2026)

The Edmonton Oilers find themselves at a crossroads, with the weight of expectations heavy on their shoulders. After a promising run to the Stanley Cup Final in back-to-back years, the team's performance took a nosedive in the 2025-26 season, leading to an early exit in the first round. With Connor McDavid's future looming large, the organization is in a race against time to make strategic decisions that could shape their success for years to come. One of the most critical decisions on the horizon is finding a new head coach, and the search for the right candidate is a fascinating one.

Personally, I think the Oilers' next move should be a bold one, and I'm not just talking about the players they acquire. The coaching staff is a crucial piece of the puzzle, and the team should be looking for a leader who can bring a fresh perspective and a winning mentality. Here are five coaches who could be the perfect fit for the Oilers, each bringing their own unique strengths and experiences to the table.

Bruce Cassidy: The Veteran's Touch

What makes this particular choice intriguing is the contrast between the Oilers' recent history and Bruce Cassidy's approach. The Oilers have been experimenting with first-time head coaches, but Cassidy brings a wealth of experience to the table. With over a decade of NHL head coaching under his belt, he has a proven track record of success. His impressive 470-254-105 record speaks for itself, and his ability to lead teams to the Stanley Cup Final with both the Vegas Golden Knights and the Boston Bruins is a testament to his coaching prowess. However, one might argue that his short shelf life with teams could be a concern. But given the uncertain future surrounding McDavid, the Oilers might be willing to take a chance on Cassidy's proven ability to deliver results quickly.

Peter Laviolette: The Hard-Nosed Leader

Another experienced coach on the list, Peter Laviolette, brings a different style to the table. With 1,594 games under his belt, he is a seasoned veteran of the NHL. His 846-562-186 record is impressive, and his ability to get immediate results is well-documented. However, his demanding style and short shelf life with teams might be a concern for the Oilers. Yet, his hard-nosed approach could be just what the team needs to get back on track. The Oilers could benefit from a coach who demands accountability and instills a sense of discipline, and Laviolette's track record of success in the NHL makes him an intriguing option.

Dean Evason: The Old-School Mentor

Dean Evason, a 61-year-old NHL veteran, brings a different dynamic to the coaching search. With 803 games of experience, he might not have the same level of head coaching experience as Cassidy or Laviolette, but he is no stranger to the game. His time with the Minnesota Wild and his recent stint with the Columbus Blue Jackets showcase his ability to navigate the NHL landscape. While Evason's old-school personality might not align with the modern-day NHL, his demand for accountability and his wealth of experience make him a coach worth considering. The Oilers could benefit from a mentor who has been there and done that, and Evason's leadership style could be a stabilizing force for the team.

Todd Nelson: The Familiar Face

If the Oilers decide to go with a first-time head coach for the third time in a row, they might consider bringing back a familiar face. Todd Nelson, who served as the Oilers' interim head coach for 46 games in the 2014-15 season, could be an intriguing option. While he has never been offered an NHL head coaching gig since, his name keeps popping up in the coaching rumor mill. His success at the AHL level, where he has won three Calder Cups, showcases his ability to develop players and win. The familiarity of Nelson's name and his experience with the Oilers organization could be a significant advantage for the team.

Manny Malholtra: The Rising Star

The least experienced coach on the list, Manny Malholtra, is a rising star in the coaching world. With two Calder Cup championships under his belt, he has proven his ability to lead teams to success. His time as an assistant coach under Sheldon Keefe and Travis Green has provided him with valuable experience, and his time as the head coach of the Abbotsford Canucks has been a testament to his leadership skills. While his lack of NHL head coaching experience might be a concern, his potential and his ability to develop players make him an exciting prospect. The Oilers could be looking for a coach who can bring a fresh perspective and a winning mentality, and Malholtra's up-and-coming status could be a significant draw.

In my opinion, the Oilers should be looking for a coach who can bring a winning mentality and a fresh perspective to the team. The search for the right candidate is a fascinating one, and each of these coaches brings something unique to the table. Whether it's the experience of Cassidy, the hard-nosed approach of Laviolette, the old-school mentorship of Evason, the familiarity of Nelson, or the rising star of Malholtra, the Oilers have a range of options to choose from. The decision will shape the team's future, and the search for the perfect coach is a crucial step in that direction.