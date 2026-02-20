Oil Prices Surge: Trump's Iran 'Armada' Comments and Kazakh Outage (2026)

Oil prices surge as Trump's 'armada' comments and Kazakh outage create supply concerns

A view of Iran's Abadan oil refinery from the Iraqi side of Shatt al-Arab, September 21, 2019. (REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani)

Summary:
Oil prices experienced a significant rebound on Friday, driven by U.S. President Donald Trump's renewed threats against Iran, which sparked fears of military action and potential supply disruptions. This surge in prices comes amidst ongoing outages at Kazakhstan's Tengiz oilfield, further exacerbating supply concerns.

Market Movement:
- Brent crude futures for March rose 76 cents, or 1.2%, to $64.82 a barrel by 1026 GMT.
- U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude increased by 75 cents, or 1.3%, to $60.11.

Previous Trends:
- Oil prices had initially dropped on Thursday as tensions over Greenland subsided, with Trump backing off tariff threats and ruling out military action.
- However, the market reversed course when Trump announced an 'armada' was heading towards Iran, despite his earlier statements.

Key Events:
- Trump's comments on Thursday regarding a deal for 'total access' to Greenland, coupled with his renewed warnings to Iran, have heightened tensions.
- A U.S. official confirmed that warships, including an aircraft carrier and guided-missile destroyers, will arrive in the Middle East in the coming days.
- Iran, a major oil exporter to China, is a significant player in the global oil market.

Kazakh Outage:
- Chevron reported that oil production at Kazakhstan's Tengiz oilfield, one of the world's largest, has yet to resume after a fire-induced shutdown on Monday.
- Tengizchevroil, the Chevron-led operator, announced the shutdown, adding to the existing supply disruptions.

Reporting and Editing:
- Shadia Nasralla, Helen Clark, and Sudarshan Varadhan provided reporting.
- David Goodman handled the editing process.

