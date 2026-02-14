Oil Prices Surge on Trump's Iran 'Armada': Supply Shock? (2026)

Oil prices surged as President Trump's 'armada' rhetoric reignited concerns over Iran's oil supply. The market's reaction was swift, reversing a previous decline. At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at $64.50 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate stood at $59.78 per barrel, both recovering from a 2% drop on Thursday. This shift occurred amidst rising tensions between the U.S. and Europe over Greenland and President Trump's decision to scrap tariffs on European countries.

The 'armada' news, sourced from a U.S. official, revealed a fleet of warships, including an aircraft carrier and guided missile destroyers, en route to the Middle East. This development raised fears that the U.S. might take military action against Iran, potentially disrupting oil supplies from one of the largest OPEC producers. These concerns were further fueled by Trump's earlier announcement of 25% tariffs on countries doing business with Iran, which had already cast a shadow over the security of Iranian oil exports.

However, Trump later downplayed the possibility of direct military involvement, citing subsiding violence against Iranian protesters. This shift in tone caused oil prices to plummet, highlighting the market's sensitivity to geopolitical news. The potential disruption in Iranian oil exports would have a significant impact, especially on China, the largest buyer of Iranian crude. This scenario adds to the existing challenge of higher prices for Venezuelan crude, as the U.S. manages its exports.

This volatile situation underscores the intricate relationship between geopolitical events and oil prices, leaving markets and consumers alike on edge.

