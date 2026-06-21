OHL Showdown: Goaltending Battle Steals the Show in Guelph's 1-0 Win (2026)

Bold takeaway: a single goalie duel decided by one timely strike, proving that in hockey, elite goaltending can outshine a flurry of chances—and a well-executed power play can seal the game. And this is the part most people miss: the smallest margin often hides the biggest impact.

Goaltenders stole the show at GFL Memorial Gardens, where the Guelph Storm edged the Soo Greyhounds 1-0 thanks to a late-period power-play goal. Storm netminder Zachary Jovanovski turned aside 38 shots to earn his second career Ontario Hockey League shutout, as Guelph grabbed crucial Western Conference points in the tight playoff race. Meanwhile, Greyhounds goalie Carter George faced a stout performance from the Storm and posted 31 saves in defeat.

What separated the teams was not only stellar netminding but also strategic discipline. Greyhounds coach John Dean acknowledged issues that have cropped up at times—repeatedly getting beaten to their own end, leading to excessive defensive-zone time and a lack of consistent connectivity leaving the zone. He also noted immature mistakes that aren’t just mistakes within a system, but plays that leave everyone asking, “What happened there?”

Storm coach Cory Stillman praised Jovanovski as the game’s star, highlighting how his controlled play and sharp rebound management limited second chances and kept Guelph in front. Stillman emphasized that when the Storm controlled play and locked down the defensive aspect, they created their own opportunities and kept pressure in the offensive zone.

Offensively, Dean stressed that secondary scoring is needed. It wasn’t for lack of chances, but converting those looks has to improve. He described a plan to “play low ice” and cycle the puck behind the Greyhounds’ net—an approach they implemented at times, with visible success, but not consistently for the full 60 minutes.

Looking ahead, Stillman pointed to the team’s youth as a growth opportunity as Guelph prepares to host the 2027 Memorial Cup. He called the win a clear demonstration of what his team can do when they stay true to their game plan: stay with it for a full 60 minutes, limit turnovers, and sustain offensive pressure. When they drifted from that approach, the game tilted back toward their opponent.

The standings picture remains competitive. The Greyhounds, at 34-17-1-5, sit fourth in the Western Conference, five points ahead of the London Knights and five behind the Windsor Spitfires for third. The Storm, at 25-26-2-2, sit sixth but have momentum with a three-game win streak and a narrow cushion over the Spirit and Owen Sound in the race for playoff positioning.

Question for readers: Do you think the Greyhounds’ decision to emphasize offensive-zone pressure at all costs is sustainable, or should they have prioritized safer puck management to reduce defensive-zone time? Share your take in the comments.