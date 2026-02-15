Ohio State Tight End Jelani Thurman's Transfer Portal Decision (2026)

Just when you thought the season was over... Ohio State's tight end, Jelani Thurman, is heading for the transfer portal! This news broke just moments after the Buckeyes faced a tough defeat against Miami in the CFP quarterfinals, ending their season earlier than expected.

Thurman's representatives at Rosenhaus Sports confirmed the move to On3Sports, signaling his intention to seek opportunities elsewhere, with two years of eligibility still available.

During his three seasons with the Buckeyes, Thurman recorded 13 catches for a total of 144 yards and two touchdowns. This season alone, he contributed seven receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown.

But here's where it gets interesting: even with Thurman's departure, the Buckeyes still have a promising roster of tight ends. While redshirt junior Max Klare might consider entering the 2026 NFL draft, the team's depth includes redshirt junior Bennett Christian, redshirt freshman Max LeBlanc, and freshmen Brody Lennon and Nate Roberts. Plus, incoming freshman Nick Lautar, ranked as the No. 29 tight end in the 2026 class, is also joining the Buckeyes.

This raises a key question: Is the transfer portal becoming the new normal for college athletes seeking more playing time or different opportunities?

Thurman isn't the only Buckeye on the move; wide receiver Bryson Rodgers has also announced his plans to enter the transfer portal.

The transfer portal officially opens on Friday, and it's clear that this will be a busy time for college football programs across the country.

What do you think? Will Thurman's departure significantly impact the Buckeyes? Are you surprised by the number of players entering the transfer portal? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

