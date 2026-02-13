Ohio State's Offensive Makeover: Ryan Day's 'Home Run' Hire, Arthur Smith (2026)

Buckeye Nation, brace yourselves for a game-changer! Ohio State’s latest hire is turning heads, and Ryan Day couldn’t be more thrilled. While he stopped short of naming Arthur Smith during his recent radio appearance, Day’s excitement about the new offensive coordinator was palpable. But here’s where it gets controversial: is Smith truly the ‘home run’ hire Day believes him to be, or is this just another bold move that could backfire? Let’s dive in.

Though Smith’s appointment was widely reported last weekend, Ohio State kept fans on the edge of their seats until the official announcement on Saturday. In a statement, Day praised Smith, saying, ‘He’ll bring immediate value to our program and was exactly what we were looking for.’ But this is the part most people miss: Smith’s NFL pedigree, including stints as a head coach and offensive coordinator, wasn’t just a checkbox—it was the entire checklist. Day emphasized Smith’s ability to elevate players’ on-field performance while fostering genuine connections off the field.

During The Ryan Day Show, Day’s optimism was undeniable. ‘We’ve hit a home run,’ he declared, though he remained tight-lipped on specifics. Yet, the buzz in coaching circles speaks volumes. Day revealed a flood of texts from colleagues praising the hire, a testament to Smith’s reputation. But here’s the question: Can Smith’s NFL success translate to college football dominance? Only time will tell.

See Also Gus Malzahn Retires: A Look Back at His Coaching Career and Legacy

Day’s decision to bring in an outsider wasn’t made lightly. With internal candidates like Keenan Bailey, Tyler Bowen, and Billy Fessler—all loyal and experienced—why look elsewhere? Day explained it was about finding a proven play-caller who could ‘take over’ and allow him to step back, much like Chip Kelly did during Ohio State’s 2024 championship run. And this is where opinions will clash: Was passing over internal talent the right call, or did Day overlook a golden opportunity to promote from within?

Smith’s résumé is impressive: former NFL head coach, offensive coordinator for the Titans and Steelers, and a track record of working with elite coaches like Mike Tomlin and Mike Vrabel. Day’s due diligence included conversations with Smith’s former colleagues, all of whom gave glowing reviews. But here’s the kicker: Smith turned down NFL offers to join Ohio State, a move that raises eyebrows. Is this a genuine passion for college football, or a strategic career pivot?

Day’s vision is clear: he wanted a leader with high-level experience who genuinely wanted to be at Ohio State. Smith fits the bill, but the real test begins on the field. So, what do you think? Is Arthur Smith the missing piece for Ohio State’s offense, or is this hire too good to be true? Let’s hear your take in the comments!