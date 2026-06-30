Ohio State's Comeback Win Over No. 8 Purdue! | NCAA Basketball Recap (2026)

Bold takeaway: Ohio State flipped the script when it mattered most, stunningly turning a tight game into an 82-74 win over No. 8 Purdue and keeping their NCAA Tournament hopes alive. But here’s where it gets controversial: Purdue’s late 3-point drought and late free throws became the turning points that could spark a deeper debate about Purdue’s consistency on the road and in must-win moments.

Ohio State overcame a scorching start from Purdue, who connected on 8 of 14 from three in the first half, to stay in reach and then seize control with a decisive 14-3 run that gave the Buckeyes a 23-19 lead after Amare Bynum buried a 3 with 6:44 left in the half. John Mobley Jr. led the charge for Ohio State with 21 points, giving the Buckeyes frontcourt and backcourt roughly equal scoring punch as the team navigated momentum swings.

The second half featured a back-and-forth battle, with Purdue briefly trimming a 16-point deficit to six. Devin Royal answered with a pair of timely free throws to push Ohio State back up, and a Royal put-back slam helped maintain distance. Purdue’s shooters cooled late, finishing the half 3-for-15 from beyond the arc, including a contested late attempt by Fletcher Loyer that clanged just as OSU fans started celebrating.

Key contributors:

- Ohio State: Bruce Thornton poured in 20 points, Amare Bynum contributed, and Devin Royal totaled 12 along with a clutch late-game performance at the line and on the boards.

- Purdue: Braden Smith led with 20 points, Fletcher Loyer added 15, and Trey Kaufman-Renn supplied 19 as Purdue’s main offensive options into the second half.

Final thoughts and implications:

- The win breathes new life into Ohio State’s NCAA Tournament hopes and continues their streak of beating Purdue for the third consecutive time.

- Purdue’s 3-point struggles in the second half (3-for-15) exposed vulnerabilities that could be exploited by teams with strong perimeter defense, though their first-half shooting kept them in position to challenge late.

- The upcoming schedule tests both teams differently: Purdue heads to Northwestern, while Ohio State travels to Penn State on Wednesday, offering a chance to tighten conference positioning and tournament seeding.

Discussion prompts:

- Is Purdue’s late-season shooting slump a trend or an outlier, and how might it affect their postseason plans?

- Should Ohio State be viewed as a rising NCAA Tournament contender based on this victory and their recent stretch, or is this win more about Purdue’s flaws?

- Which factor mattered more in the outcome: Ohio State’s improved defense in the second half or Purdue’s cold outside shooting down the stretch?

If you’d like, I can tailor this rewrite to a specific word count, tone, or audience (e.g., a quick social post, a detailed blog article, or a newsletter blurb). Would you prefer a punchier recap for social media or a more in-depth write-up for a fansite?