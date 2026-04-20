Ohio State Football: Skull Session - Kyle Whittingham's Rivalry, Buckeyes' Billion-Dollar Brand (2026)

Get ready for an intense dive into the world of college football and the heated rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan!

The Battle for Supremacy: Ohio State vs. Michigan

Ohio State is gearing up for a major football showdown this week, and the buzz is electric! But here's where it gets controversial... the head coach of Michigan, Kyle Whittingham, has some strong feelings about the Buckeyes. In a recent press conference, Whittingham admitted, "I do now, I guess," when asked if he dislikes Ohio State. This revelation has sparked a fiery debate among fans and analysts alike.

Whittingham's journey to Michigan is an intriguing one. He worked alongside Urban Meyer, the former Ohio State coach, at Utah, forming a tight bond. However, his loyalty seems to have shifted since becoming Michigan's head coach. And this is the part most people miss... Whittingham's inspiration for football came from none other than Bo Schembechler, a legendary figure in Michigan's history. He hopes to replicate that inspiration for fans across the country, but it won't be an easy road.

But wait, there's more! Ohio State isn't just a football powerhouse; it's also a financial giant in the world of college athletics. With a valuation of over $1 billion, the Buckeyes are the second-most valuable program in the NCAA, trailing only Texas. This financial might is a testament to the program's success and popularity.

The Double-Duty Dilemma

In the world of college football, some coaches find themselves wearing multiple hats during the College Football Playoff. Six coaches, including Ohio State's Brian Hartline, have taken on this challenging role. Hartline, now the offensive coordinator at South Florida, spoke about the strange experience of juggling two jobs. He described it as "very strange and different," with a stark difference between his roles.

This excerpt highlights the importance of having a dedicated play caller, and Ryan Day's decision to take over as Ohio State's offensive mastermind is praised. With Day at the helm, the Buckeyes are poised to dominate, proving once again that they are a force to be reckoned with on and off the field.