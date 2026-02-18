Ohio State Football: Buckeyes Transfer Portal Needs and Targets (2026)

Ohio State's Transfer Portal Dilemma: Are the Buckeyes Falling Behind?

The college football transfer portal has been open for 10 days, and while Ohio State has secured seven potential starters, gaping holes remain in their roster. But here's where it gets controversial: Is Ohio State's patient approach to the portal a strategic masterstroke or a risky gamble that could cost them a national championship?

Let's face it, the Buckeyes have lost a staggering 28 scholarship players to the portal, leaving them with only 84 players on scholarship. That's a massive talent drain, and while they've addressed some needs, crucial positions like cornerback, defensive end, and kicker remain unfilled. And this is the part most people miss: Ohio State's cautious approach, while admirable, might be leaving them vulnerable in a cutthroat recruiting landscape.

The Patient Approach: A Double-Edged Sword

Ohio State has always been selective in the transfer portal, prioritizing fit and long-term potential over immediate impact. This strategy has served them well in the past, but in today's hyper-competitive environment, where top players are snapped up quickly, it could be a liability. Take the case of Chaz Coleman, a highly sought-after defensive end who chose Tennessee over Ohio State. The Buckeyes' reluctance to engage in bidding wars for players like Coleman raises questions about their ability to attract elite talent in the portal.

Major Needs: A Race Against Time

The Buckeyes desperately need a kicker who can consistently deliver in clutch situations. After losing Jackson Courville to the portal, they're left without a proven option for 2026. Similarly, the cornerback position is alarmingly thin, with only two experienced players returning. While Earl Little Jr. could potentially play nickel, they urgently need at least one more cornerback to avoid a defensive disaster.

Defensive end is another area of concern. While Kenyatta Jackson Jr.'s potential return provides some relief, they need another experienced edge rusher to bolster their pass rush. Qua Russaw, an Alabama transfer, is a possibility, but he's more of a hybrid linebacker than a true defensive end.

Depth Concerns and Questionable Decisions

Beyond the major needs, Ohio State faces depth concerns at several positions. Running back, quarterback, and wide receiver all lack experienced backups. While they've added Devin McCuin at receiver, relying heavily on freshmen could be risky. The offensive line, despite returning most starters, needs competition after a disappointing end to the 2025 season. And let's not forget the punter position, where Joe McGuire's inconsistent performance last season raises eyebrows.

The Million-Dollar Question: Can Ohio State Compete?

Ohio State's transfer portal strategy is a calculated risk. While their patience has paid off in the past, the current landscape demands a more aggressive approach. With national championship aspirations, the Buckeyes need to fill their roster gaps quickly and decisively. The question remains: Will their cautious approach cost them a shot at the title? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain – the pressure is on for Ryan Day and his staff to deliver in the portal.

