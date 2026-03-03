Ohio School Districts Fight Back: EdChoice Funding Battle (2026)

A heated debate is unfolding in Ohio, where a controversial bill has sparked a united front among 330 public school districts. The bill, proposed by Representative Jamie Callender, aims to cut state funding for public schools that dare to challenge Ohio's private school voucher program, EdChoice. But here's where it gets controversial: the EdChoice program has been deemed unconstitutional by Judge Jaiza Page of Franklin County, yet the state is appealing this decision.

The Vouchers Hurt Ohio coalition, a powerful alliance of over 330 public schools, is leading the charge against EdChoice. They argue that this voucher program will cost taxpayers a staggering $1.7 billion over the next two years, diverting funds away from public schools that are already struggling with inadequate funding.

EdChoice, a nonprofit organization, claims to empower students and families by offering vouchers to attend private schools. However, the coalition disagrees, stating that this program is unconstitutional and perpetuates an inequitable education system.

Representative Callender's initial proposal, House Bill 671, sought to withhold all public tax dollars from public schools involved in the lawsuit. However, he later amended his stance, suggesting that only the fees paid by districts to fund the lawsuit would be withheld.

Eric Brown, former Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court, strongly opposes this bill. He emphasizes that penalizing school districts, even for a small amount, is unconstitutional. Brown urges the legislature to heed Judge Page's ruling and address the EdChoice program, which he believes is siphoning away crucial funds from public schools and students.

The Vouchers Hurt Ohio coalition includes several Mahoning Valley school districts, such as Poland, Liberty, Springfield Local, South Range, and Youngstown City. These districts have been members of the coalition for one or more years since 2021.

William L. Phillis, a spokesperson for the coalition, argues that their lawsuit has exposed the inadequate funding of public schools by state lawmakers. He believes that by uncovering this unconstitutional issue, they are providing an opportunity for lawmakers to address and rectify the problem.

This ongoing battle raises important questions about the role of private school vouchers and the future of public education funding in Ohio. As the debate continues, it's clear that the impact of this bill extends far beyond the courtroom, affecting the education and future of countless students.

What are your thoughts on this controversial issue? Should private school vouchers be a part of the education system, or is it time to reevaluate the funding and support for public schools?

