Ohio's Property Tax Crisis: Will Homeowners Get Relief? (2026)

Is Ohio's Property Tax Crisis Solved? The Ongoing Struggles of Homeowners

Despite a major overhaul passed by lawmakers last year, Ohio homeowners remain concerned about rising property taxes. Critics argue that new tax credits are insufficient, as some homeowners face tax increases far exceeding the relief provided. An effort is underway to place a constitutional amendment on the ballot to abolish property taxes in Ohio entirely.

The story of Janice Spencer, a retired postal worker and resident of Bethlehem Township, highlights the struggles of homeowners. Spencer and her family care for a variety of animals on their five-acre property, but the rising cost of animal feed and electricity, coupled with a nearly $1,000 property tax increase after a reappraisal, has caused significant financial strain.

The new tax laws, which provide credits and limit future tax hikes, have not appeased all Ohioans. Critics argue that the legislation fails to help the most vulnerable stay in their homes. An ongoing effort to abolish property taxes through a constitutional amendment has gained momentum, with advocates collecting signatures to put the proposal on the November ballot.

The debate over property taxes in Ohio centers on school funding. Critics argue that the state is not doing enough to support schools, placing an excessive burden on property owners. The state's budget measures, which allow counties to provide tax relief for seniors, have been criticized for their cost and lack of widespread implementation.

The struggle of homeowners like Peggy Reese, who faced a $4,700 property tax increase despite receiving a $500 credit, illustrates the ongoing challenges. Reese, a retired individual, is now paying an $8,200 tax bill, fearing it will force her out of her beloved home.

The effort to abolish property taxes in Ohio has gained support, with advocates arguing that the current system is unfair and unsustainable. The debate continues, with lawmakers exploring various solutions, but the question remains: Is Ohio doing enough to address the property tax crisis?