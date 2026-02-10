Ohio Property Tax Changes: What You Need to Know for 2026 and Beyond (2026)

Ohio's property tax overhaul is a game-changer, but it's a complex journey with a gradual rollout. Get ready for some twists and turns as we dive into the details!

A $3 Billion Makeover: Lower Bills, Fairer Calculations, and No More Spikes!

Ohio's property tax laws are getting a major upgrade, and it's all about fairness and stability. But here's the catch: these changes are like a slow-burning fuse, taking several years to fully ignite.

So, let's unravel this step by step and discover when and how these new laws will impact your wallet.

2026 Tax Bill: School Taxes Take Center Stage

School property taxes are the big players here, and House Bill 186 has shaken things up. It's all about that 20-mill floor - the minimum amount schools can collect from residents.

And here's the controversial part: when home values rise, school taxes in these floor districts will no longer increase at the same rate. Instead, HB 186 caps these increases at the inflation rate.

So, while it won't reduce your current bill, it's a safeguard against future spikes. And get this - HB 186 also recalculates recent taxes as if this cap had been in place, resulting in some serious savings:

Tax Year 2025: $432 million in credits

Tax Year 2026: $608 million in credits

Tax Year 2027: $633 million in credits

But here's where it gets tricky: these reductions only apply to districts on the floor, and many urban and suburban schools don't qualify.

2027 and Beyond: Shifting Tax Credits

Another part of HB 186 kicks in with property tax bills from 2027 onwards. It's all about shifting tax credits from landlords to homeowners.

Currently, the state pays 10% of every residential property's tax bill through the non-business tax credit. Homeowners also get an additional 2.5% owner-occupied credit.

HB 186 gradually eliminates the non-business credit, redirecting those funds to owner-occupied homes. Here's the timeline:

Tax Year 2026: Nonbusiness credit drops to 7.5%, owner-occupied credit rises to 5.70%

Tax Year 2027: Nonbusiness credit drops to 5%, owner-occupied credit rises to 8.92%

Tax Year 2028: Nonbusiness credit drops to 2.5%, owner-occupied credit rises to 12.15%

Tax Year 2029: Nonbusiness credit drops to 0%, owner-occupied credit reaches 15.38%

And House Bill 335, effective in Tax Year 2026, limits how much inside millage can grow when property values rise. Instead of a direct correlation, these taxes will be capped at the inflation rate.

So, it's not a tax cut, but a limit on future increases.

More Changes on the Horizon

House Bill 129 aims to push school districts off the 20-mill floor by counting more existing levies towards it. This reduces the potential for sharp tax increases while still allowing districts to collect necessary funds.

And House Bill 309 gives county budget commissions more power to reduce certain property tax rates if they deem a school district or local government is over-collecting.

But here's the part most people miss: these changes are increases that won't happen, not cuts to current bills.

The Debate Continues

Even with these overhauls, Ohio's property tax debate rages on. Groups are pushing for a constitutional amendment to eliminate property taxes altogether, and lawmakers have more bills in the works.

Representative Gary Click has introduced the "Taxpayer Freedom Trilogy," which phases out permanent property tax levies and raises thresholds for passing new ones.

Senator Andrew Brenner proposes an ambitious plan to replace local school property taxes with a statewide 20-mill property tax and a sales tax increase.

And Representative Dave Thomas, a key player in the House's overhaul, isn't done yet. He's introduced over a dozen proposals and plans to require every county to offer property tax payment plans with a guaranteed 30-day grace period.

So, what do you think? Are these changes fair and beneficial? Or do they fall short of expectations? Let's discuss in the comments and keep this conversation going!