Oh..! Sukumari - Aishwarya Rajesh's Birthday Surprise! | First Look Poster Review (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling cinematic experience with Aishwarya's Oh..! Sukumari FL: A Tale of Fun and Chaos! This upcoming film promises to be an entertaining journey, and we're here to give you an exclusive sneak peek.

A Star-Studded Collaboration

Thiru Veer and Aishwarya Rajesh, two powerhouse talents, have joined forces for the first time in this highly anticipated movie. With their individual blockbusters under their belts, their collaboration is sure to create a buzz among movie enthusiasts.

A Vibrant Village Tale

Oh..! Sukumari is touted as a full-fledged entertainer, set against the vibrant backdrop of a village. Imagine a world filled with vibrant colors, lively characters, and a story that will keep you on the edge of your seat. The film marks the directorial debut of Bharat Dharshan, adding an exciting twist to the narrative.

Aishwarya Rajesh's Transformative Role

On the occasion of her birthday, the makers unveiled Aishwarya Rajesh's first look poster, and it's a sight to behold! She embodies the character of Damini, a strong and independent village woman, with a traditional avatar that exudes determination and a hint of anxiety. Picture her in mid-run, capturing the essence of a chaotic yet fun moment.

The Poster's Message

The poster perfectly encapsulates Damini's grit and resilience. It's a visual representation of a woman navigating life's challenges with a unique blend of strength and humor. A true reflection of the film's theme, it leaves us eager to explore Damini's journey further.

A Musical Treat

Produced by Maheswara Reddy Mooli under the Gangaa Entertainments banner, the film features an exceptional musical score composed by Bharath Manchiraju. Get ready for a soundtrack that will enhance the cinematic experience and leave a lasting impression.

And here's where it gets controversial... Will this film live up to the hype? Will the collaboration between Thiru Veer and Aishwarya Rajesh create a blockbuster sensation? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: this movie promises an unforgettable ride.

Don't miss out on the conversation! Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below. Are you excited for Aishwarya's Oh..! Sukumari FL? Let's discuss!