OG Anunoby's Dominant Defense & Mohamed Diawara's Rise: Knicks Game Analysis (2026)

Inside the Knicks: OG Anunoby’s All-NBA Defense and the Rising Star Mohamed Diawara

NEW ORLEANS — It may come as a surprise, but there was once a time in OG Anunoby’s life when he wasn’t recognized as a strong defender.

However, it’s important to clarify this statement.

“In high school, they would always call fouls,” Anunoby shared with The Athletic. “I can’t honestly say I was good or not; the referees were just regular folks.”

Fast forward to the present day, and there’s no doubt that Anunoby is an exceptional defender. In fact, naming anyone better would be a daunting task. His performance in the Knicks’ recent 130-125 win against the Pelicans serves as another compelling argument for why he deserves a spot on the All-Defense team by the end of the season and why he should be a contender for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

With nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and his team trailing by three points, Anunoby disrupted a dribble hand-off from Zion Williamson, showcasing his typical physicality and ability to anticipate plays. Just a couple of minutes later, as the game was tied, he intercepted an entry pass aimed at the elbow, maneuvering around the Pelicans’ Derrick Queen to swipe the ball and secure an additional possession for the Knicks.

Much like Jalen Brunson shines in clutch moments offensively, Anunoby brings despair to opposing teams defensively for New York, who now hold a record of 23-9.

“He left his mark on the game on both ends of the court,” commented head coach Mike Brown. “OG Anunoby is definitely one of our All-Stars.”

Anunoby attributes his development into a solid defender to his time in college. He credits Indiana’s coach, Tom Crean, for unlocking his defensive potential by challenging him during mistakes and guiding him through countless hours of film study. Upon entering the NBA, he acknowledges former Toronto Raptors assistant coach Rex Kalamian for building upon what Crean had started at Indiana. Moreover, playing alongside talents like Serge Ibaka, Marc Gasol, and Kawhi Leonard during his early career played a significant role in his learning process.

Now in his ninth professional year, Anunoby has melded his physical attributes, intelligence, and accumulated experiences into a defensive season that rivals, if not surpasses, his previous performances.

Last year, Anunoby reached out to Dirk Nowitzki to gain insight into shooting techniques, engaging in discussions filled with tips and strategies. When asked if he had ever consulted a defensive legend for advice in a similar manner, Anunoby simply smiled and replied, “I don’t need to.”

And he’s absolutely correct.

If you’ve ever pondered why Knicks rookie Mohamed Diawara sports the number 51 on his jersey—which, let’s be honest, isn’t the most appealing number—there’s a straightforward explanation: it corresponds to his draft position from last June’s NBA Draft.

Leading up to that pivotal night, Diawara was uncertain whether he’d receive a call announcing that he had fulfilled his dream of being drafted.

“I had no idea,” Diawara admitted to The Athletic. “I was hopeful about being drafted, but I was completely in the dark.”

“I worked out with 13 teams. The feedback was largely positive, and I felt confident that I showcased my skills well during those workouts. I’m glad I prepared thoroughly so I wouldn’t have any regrets.”

The 20-year-old Frenchman has exceeded expectations for New York, appearing in 23 games and starting his third against New Orleans. He significantly surpassed his previous career high by scoring 18 points in just 18 minutes. The Knicks likely wouldn’t have secured the win without Diawara’s impressive 16 points in the first half, along with his two steals.

Diawara is just one illustration of how the dynamics in New York have shifted under Coach Brown’s leadership. Young players are being given chances to shine amidst a roster filled with veterans. Second-year point guard Tyler Kolek has become a staple in the rotation, while forward Kevin McCullar contributed to victory over Atlanta with a career-high 13 points and eight rebounds. Additionally, second-year center Ariel Hukporti has stepped up in Mitchell Robinson’s absence.

Brown is striking a balance between allowing young players to either rise or falter while simultaneously steering the Knicks toward a championship pursuit. The team continues to win games while experimenting with various lineups. In Monday's thrilling matchup against the Pelicans, Brown utilized 12 players, highlighting this approach.

This strategy is proving beneficial for both the young talents and seasoned veterans, with Diawara emerging as a player that Brown is eager to feature more prominently.

“In the summer, you could see his instincts developing,” Brown noted about his second-round rookie. “His understanding of the game is remarkable for someone of his size and age. He absorbs every lesson we teach him and works incredibly hard. His length and defensive prowess continue to improve. There are so many moments that make you think, ‘Wow!’ All these little things coming together boost our confidence as coaching staff to put him out there and see how he performs.”

Rookie Mohamed Diawara has certainly made a noticeable impact for the Knicks. (Evan Bernstein / Getty Images)

Standing at 6-foot-9 and built like an NFL tight end, Diawara expressed that when he learned he would be joining the Knicks post-draft, there was never any consideration, as far as he knew, for him to play overseas. He expected to spend a significant portion of the season in the G League. However, Diawara has primarily been with the main roster, even though he hasn't received extensive minutes.

This reality doesn’t surprise some of his veteran teammates.

“He approaches the game with an attacking mindset,” Miles McBride stated. “It reminds me of myself; it’s all about that aggressive approach. You trust your training, and the results usually work out in your favor. Watching him in those early outings reminded me of my own beginnings. You’re young and inexperienced, so you just go for it.”

Brunson admitted that he didn’t know much about Diawara when he joined the Knicks last summer. However, after their first team gathering following the draft, New York’s star walked away impressed with his new teammate.

“Honestly, I wasn’t familiar with Mo before he was drafted,” Brunson confessed. “But when I saw him at summer league and got to work with him before preseason, I was really impressed by his confidence. He fits perfectly with our style of play. Did I do any background checks? Not really. But after getting to know him, I realized he’d be a tremendous asset for us.”