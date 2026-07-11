Ofsted's Shifting Focus: From Education to Disadvantaged Children (2026)

Ofsted's recent research interests note reveals a disturbing shift in focus away from the core mission of education. As the chief inspector, Sir Martyn Oliver, should be championing educational excellence, the document instead highlights a worrying trend: a narrow, myopic interest in disadvantaged children and a neglect of the broader educational landscape. This shift has far-reaching implications, impacting not just the quality of education but also the public's trust in the system and the future of the country.

A Narrow Focus on Disadvantaged Children

One of the most striking aspects of the note is the emphasis on children who tick disadvantage boxes. While it is commendable to prioritize vulnerable children, the overwhelming focus on inclusion, attendance, and family support raises questions about the broader educational experience. The document's three-quarters of questions centered on these topics suggest a neglect of the majority of children who are not disadvantaged. This is particularly concerning, as the future of the country depends on the educational success of all children, not just those facing the highest barriers.

The Impact on Public Trust

As parents become aware of this shift, their confidence in the fairness of the school system will be undermined. The comparison to police and healthcare is apt: if these services were to prioritize certain groups over others, public trust would be severely damaged. The 'caring' focus, when taken too far, can become a source of division and contention, as seen in the case of Valdo Calocane, a Nottingham student with serious mental health problems who was free to kill due to services' fear of disproportionate sectioning of black patients.

The Importance of a Coherent Curriculum

The note's emphasis on targeted interventions and equalization of outcomes between categories of children also raises concerns. A coherent, carefully sequenced curriculum taught effectively by competent teachers is the most important thing we can give children. Over-complicating education with many layers of targeted interventions costs a fortune, degrades education quality, and burns out teachers. The notion that there is one kind of education that is good for disadvantaged children and another for the rest is misguided, as it often signposts underlying weaknesses in curriculum and teaching that need to be addressed.

The Way Forward

Ofsted and the Department for Education must recognize the importance of a holistic approach to education. While it is crucial to support vulnerable children, the broader educational landscape must not be neglected. The future of the country depends on the educational success of all children, and a narrow focus on disadvantaged children will only lead to a 'tepid bath of managed decline'. It is time for a reevaluation of priorities, with a renewed emphasis on educational excellence for all.