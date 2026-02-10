ODI Team of the Year 2025: Unveiling the Best XI in Men's Cricket (2026)

The ODI Cricket World Unveils Its 2025 Heroes: A Year of Resilience and Redemption

The year 2025 in men's ODI cricket was a thrilling journey, filled with dramatic comebacks, intense tournaments, and players who rose above the rest. As the curtain fell on the year with India's triumph over South Africa, it became clear that adaptability and clutch performances were the hallmarks of success.

The ODI Team of the Year 2025:

This elite XI is a testament to the year's most influential and consistent performers, selected based on their form, impact, and role in their team's success:

Rohit Sharma (Captain & Opener) - Rohit's leadership and batting prowess shone as he guided India to Champions Trophy victory. His ability to deliver in high-pressure situations set the tone for his team. Stats: 14 matches, 14 innings, 650 runs, average 50.00, highest score 121* Quinton de Kock (Wicketkeeper & Opener) - Returning from retirement, de Kock's calm yet powerful batting style made him a force to be reckoned with. He reminded the cricket world why he's considered one of the best openers. Stats: 6 matches, 6 innings, 353 runs, average 70.60, highest score 123* Virat Kohli (No. 3) - Kohli's resilience was on full display as he bounced back from initial struggles to dominate the middle of the year. His ability to convert starts into centuries solidified India's batting strength. Stats: 13 matches, 13 innings, 651 runs, average 65.10, highest score 135 Joe Root (No. 4) - Root's run-scoring prowess was unmatched in 2025. He provided the backbone for England's batting, offering stability and acceleration when needed. Stats: 15 matches, 15 innings, 808 runs, average 57.71, highest score 166* Daryl Mitchell (No. 5) - Mitchell's consistency in the middle order was remarkable. He consistently delivered for New Zealand, often in challenging circumstances. Stats: 17 matches, 16 innings, 761 runs, average 54.35, highest score 119 Matthew Breetzke (No. 6) - Breetzke's debut year was nothing short of extraordinary. His fearless batting and long innings made him a breakout star. Stats: 12 matches, 12 innings, 706 runs, average 64.18, highest score 150 Axar Patel (All-rounder) - Axar's lower-order runs and controlled left-arm spin provided much-needed balance to the team. His contributions during India's title run were invaluable. Stats: 11 matches, 10 innings, 290 runs, average 36.25, highest score 52 Mitchell Santner (Spin-bowling All-rounder) - Santner's control and wicket-taking ability in the middle overs made him a modern ODI asset. His bowling prowess was a game-changer. Stats: 17 matches, 17 innings, 25 wickets, average 26.84, best bowling figures 3/41 Matt Henry (Fast Bowler) - Henry's pace and accuracy made him the standout ODI bowler. His ability to take early wickets and maintain pressure earned him the top spot in the wicket-taking charts. Stats: 13 matches, 13 innings, 31 wickets, average 18.58, best bowling figures 5/42 Jayden Seales (Fast Bowler) - Seales' pace and control were a lethal combination. His six-wicket haul against Pakistan showcased his potential to dominate batting line-ups. Stats: 12 matches, 11 innings, 27 wickets, average 18.14, best bowling figures 6/18 Jofra Archer (Fast Bowler) - Despite fewer appearances, Archer's presence was felt. His pace, bounce, and precision made him a feared bowler, leaving a lasting impact. Stats: 9 matches, 9 innings, 18 wickets, average 22.44, best bowling figures 4/18

And here's where it gets interesting: could this ODI XI have challenged the Test XI of 2025? The debate is open, and we'd love to hear your thoughts. Did the ODI format produce a more balanced and adaptable team, or does Test cricket's longer format still reign supreme in producing the ultimate cricket team?