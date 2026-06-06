Octopus Energy's $10bn Kraken: The Future of Smart Energy Technology (2026)

Get ready for a major shake-up in the energy tech world: Octopus Energy is poised to sell a significant chunk of its software powerhouse, Kraken Technologies, in a deal that could value it at a staggering $10 billion. But here's where it gets controversial: is this move a strategic masterstroke or a risky gamble that could dilute Octopus Energy's control over its crown jewel? Let's dive in.

Octopus Energy Group, now the UK's leading household gas and electricity supplier, is on the cusp of a landmark transaction. According to insider reports, a syndicate of high-profile investors, including D1 Capital Partners, Fidelity, and an arm of Canada's Ontario Teachers Pension Plan, are set to acquire between 10% and 20% of Kraken. This deal, expected to be announced imminently, will not only solidify Kraken's position as one of Britain's most valuable private companies but also significantly boost the fortunes of Octopus Energy's CEO, Greg Jackson. And this is the part most people miss: the demerger, first revealed in July, is designed to eliminate perceived conflicts of interest among potential customers, as some energy suppliers were reportedly hesitant to adopt Kraken due to its unified ownership with Octopus Energy.

Kraken, an innovative operating system, is licensed to energy providers, water companies, and telecom suppliers worldwide. It seamlessly integrates customer billing, renewable energy management, and smart grid technologies, enabling users to maximize their use of renewable energy during peak availability. With over 70 million customer accounts globally and a target of 100 million by 2027, Kraken is already a juggernaut in the industry. Its CEO, Amir Orad, a former leader of enterprise software provider NICE Actimize, joined last year to steer its rapid growth.

But what does this mean for Octopus Energy's overall valuation? Sources suggest that a $10 billion valuation for Kraken would imply the entire group, including its retail supply business, is worth around £15 billion. That's double its valuation from just over a year ago, when it secured backing from Galvanize Climate Solutions and Lightrock. To put this in perspective, former U.S. Vice President Al Gore's firm, Generation Investment Management, and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board previously valued Octopus Energy at $9 billion.

Kraken's reach extends far beyond the UK. Domestically, it powers rivals like EON and EDF Energy, as well as Severn Trent and broadband provider Cuckoo. Internationally, it serves giants such as Origin Energy in Australia, Tokyo Gas in Japan, and Plentitude in Europe. Its diversification doesn’t stop there—earlier this year, Kraken joined a consortium exploring a takeover bid for Thames Water, signaling its ambitions beyond the energy sector.

But here’s the burning question: Will this demerger truly unlock Kraken’s full potential, or could it create new challenges for Octopus Energy’s unified vision? As the energy sector continues to evolve, this deal could set a precedent for how tech-driven companies balance growth, ownership, and customer trust. What’s your take? Do you think this move will pay off, or is Octopus Energy risking too much? Let us know in the comments!