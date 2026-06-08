Octave and Audiomob: Revolutionizing In-App Audio Ads for Mobile Gamers (2026)

Octave, the audio-visual advertising platform from News UK, has recently signed a significant partnership deal with Audiomob, an in-app audio advertising network. This collaboration is set to expand Octave's reach into the gaming market, offering a vast audience of 6 million mobile gaming users. The deal will provide Octave with valuable data-rich access to this segment, enhancing its existing audience segments and enabling more targeted advertising solutions.

Audiomob's in-app audio advertising network allows advertisers to reach their target audiences effectively through audio ads in apps and games. By integrating Audiomob's platform, Octave can diversify its portfolio and complement its core audience segments, which are popular among its agency and client partners. This partnership also opens up exciting contextual opportunities within the mobile gaming environment, allowing for more precise and effective advertising.

Russell Pedrick, Managing Director of Octave, expressed his enthusiasm for the deal, highlighting the platform's focus on delivering effective advertising solutions across premium inventory. He emphasized the role of rich first-party data from News UK and the new addition of the OctaveAI dynamic creative optimization platform. Pedrick also noted that the partnership with Audiomob will further diversify the portfolio and provide valuable audience segments.

Wilfrid Obeng, Founder & CTO of Audiomob, shared similar sentiments, stating that the partnership will drive significant additional advertiser traffic to their network while providing Octave with access to valuable and hard-to-reach audiences. Obeng also mentioned that Audiomob's seamless integration of high-quality audio ads into the gaming experience will enable Octave to build out its segmented audiences in this space.

This partnership between Octave and Audiomob is a strategic move to enhance the advertising landscape, particularly in the mobile gaming market. By combining their strengths, the companies aim to deliver more effective and targeted advertising solutions, benefiting both advertisers and users.