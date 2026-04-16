Obsession (2026) - Everything You Need to Know About the New Horror Film! (2026)

Get ready to be captivated by the thrilling new horror film, 'Obsession'! This movie has been generating buzz for months, and for good reason. We've been raving about its brilliance, and now it's finally here for everyone to witness. With a captivating teaser trailer and a talented cast, 'Obsession' is set to become a must-watch for horror enthusiasts. But here's where it gets controversial... Is it truly a masterpiece, or is it just another overhyped horror flick? Let's dive in and explore the film's intriguing premise and bold storytelling choices. Written and directed by the talented Curry Barker, 'Obsession' follows the story of Bear (Michael Johnston), a hopeless romantic who finds himself in a love triangle with his best friend, Nikki (Inde Navarrette). When Bear discovers a magical 'One Wish Willow' gag gift, he makes a wish that Nikki will love him more than anything. But what happens next will leave you on the edge of your seat. The film's latest teaser trailer sets the stage for a chilling journey, hinting at the dark twists and turns that await. And let's not forget the stellar performances. Johnston delivers a compelling portrayal of a man torn between love and desperation, while Navarrette's portrayal of Nikki is both haunting and captivating. The layers of her character will keep you guessing until the very end. But is 'Obsession' truly the masterpiece it's being hailed as? Some may argue that the film pushes boundaries too far, blurring the lines between horror and something more disturbing. Is it a bold statement in horror, or does it cross the line into something uncomfortable? We invite you to share your thoughts in the comments. Will you embrace the horror of 'Obsession' or shy away from its controversial nature? The choice is yours. 'Obsession' stars Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless, and Andy Richter, and opens in theaters everywhere on May 15. So, are you ready to embark on this thrilling journey? The killer teaser poster is here, and the trailer is just around the corner. Get ready to be obsessed!