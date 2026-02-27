Obi Cubana Joins the City Boy Movement: A New Chapter in Nigerian Politics (2026)

In a move that has sparked both admiration and debate, Obi Cubana, the renowned entrepreneur and socialite, has boldly declared, 'I’m a City Boy'—a statement that goes beyond mere words, marking his official appointment as the South-East Coordinator of the City Boy Movement. But here's where it gets controversial: this appointment, presented by Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, has ignited a wave of mixed reactions across the public sphere. Is this a step toward meaningful change, or a misstep in the eyes of critics?

Obi Iyiegbu, widely celebrated as Obi Cubana, took to his Instagram on Tuesday to share the news, revealing that Seyi Tinubu had personally visited his home the night before to formally hand over the appointment letter. 'Last night, my long-time friend and brother, Seyi Tinubu, paid me a visit at my home. We held great conversations about everything,' Iyiegbu wrote, emphasizing the depth of their discussion, which spanned both personal and national issues. But this is the part most people miss: the meeting wasn’t just a ceremonial handover; it was a platform to address matters of national importance, showcasing Iyiegbu’s commitment to broader societal engagement.

Addressing the public’s divided response, Iyiegbu defended his decision with a thought-provoking stance: 'Lasting change comes from constructive engagement, not standing apart.' This philosophy underscores his belief that real impact requires active participation, even if it means stepping into potentially contentious roles. Is he right, or does this appointment risk diluting his influence? The nightlife mogul further solidified his allegiance to the movement, stating, 'I’ve learned that influence is limited from the outside—so yes, here we are! I am a City Boy through and through, inside and out.'

Importantly, Iyiegbu assured his followers that this new role would not compromise his core values, community initiatives, or leadership principles. He highlighted President Bola Tinubu’s own identity as 'a City Boy and a man of commerce,' framing his appointment as an opportunity to champion inclusivity. 'All of us need all of us in order to achieve our national aspirations, and I am committed to carrying every Nigerian along in all that I do,' he declared. But does this inclusive vision align with the realities of Nigerian politics, or is it an idealistic stretch?

In a call to action, Iyiegbu urged Nigerians to embrace tolerance and mutual respect, prioritizing national development over division. 'Let’s respect differing views, keep conversations vibrant, and stay focused on building real value. The moment is now—we move!' he exclaimed. His message, while inspiring, raises a critical question: Can unity truly be achieved in a nation as diverse and divided as Nigeria?

As Iyiegbu thanked his supporters and pledged to work toward a more inclusive future, the debate rages on. Is Obi Cubana’s appointment a bold step forward, or a risky gamble? We invite you to share your thoughts in the comments—let’s keep the conversation vibrant and the dialogue open!