Obesity: New Laws & Policies Explained (2025 Updates) (2026)

Obesity: A Global Health Crisis Under the Microscope

It's a stark reality: obesity is no longer just a personal health issue; it's a global public health crisis demanding urgent attention. But how are international and national bodies responding? Let's dive in.

For years, public health policies focused primarily on communicable diseases. However, in the 2000s, and especially in the last decade, there's been a significant shift. States and international organizations are now recognizing that non-communicable diseases (NCDs), like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and obesity, require specific regulation. This has put obesity firmly in the spotlight, with 2025 proving to be a pivotal year for policy and legal developments.

At the national level, we're witnessing groundbreaking changes. In October 2025, Italy made history by legally recognizing obesity as a chronic, progressive, and relapsing disease. This landmark decision allows individuals with obesity access to essential care through the National Health Service. In July 2025, Vietnam took a bold step by implementing its first tax on sugar-sweetened beverages. The UK government is also considering a ban on energy drinks like Monster and Red Bull for those under 16, due to their impact on concentration, sleep, and their contribution to obesity. And in December 2025, San Francisco launched the first government lawsuit in the United States, targeting 10 food manufacturers, including Nestlé USA, Kellogg, and Coca-Cola, over ultra-processed foods (UPFs) linked to obesity. The lawsuit aims to stop misleading advertisements and secure financial compensation to help local authorities address health expenses related to UPFs.

But here's where it gets controversial... These legislative and jurisprudential developments signal a major shift in how obesity is viewed. It's evolving from a matter of individual choices to a complex disease needing comprehensive interventions. Governments are increasingly aware of the food and beverage industries' role and the need for regulation.

However, it hasn't all been smooth sailing. 2025 also saw a setback: the European Commission appeared to abandon the Nutri-Score, an easy-to-read nutrition label for food packaging, which was expected to become mandatory in the European Union.

Furthermore, when creating new obesity policies, states must respect health rights. This isn't just an international legal obligation; it provides a framework for effective legislation. States should regulate food and beverage companies, requiring accurate product information, discouraging unhealthy foods, and empowering people to make informed health choices. The right to health acts as a powerful guide in shaping obesity-related laws and policies.

What do you think? Are these measures a step in the right direction, or do they miss the mark? Do you agree with the shift in how obesity is perceived? Share your thoughts in the comments below!